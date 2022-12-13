Kathy Wilson is the vice president of marketing for the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. Growing up in Winnetka, Illinois, she moved to Texas in 1982 and has lived in Plano for over 36 years. Wilson remembered her first job in Texas with the Texas Easter Seal Society. After four years, she went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Plano before deciding to stay home to care for her children in 1991. Currently, she works at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.
How did you get involved with the Plano Heritage Farmstead?
Angie Carroll, a friend of mine and girl scout leader to my daughter’s troop, suggested I look at the Director of Education position at the Heritage Farmstead Museum. (The museum's) previous one left suddenly and she thought of me as a replacement. I had just returned to the work force after having the opportunity to stay home with my three children. I loved the farmstead, had volunteered there before and even enjoyed it when my girls were little. I went in for an interview and what can I say, over 14 years later, the rest is history.
What programs do you put on for the public?
During our regular season, we offer a public tour Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Visitors can tour the 4 acres and see inside our historic Farrell Wilson Home. We also have over 10,000 children visit us each year for field trips, summer camps and preschool programs from the surrounding school districts. Our Spring Festival and Eggstravaganza is April 1 in 2023 and our outdoor Dinner/Concert, which is a fundraiser, will be held in May. Also, the public can rent the farm. It’s a one-of-a-kind venue for corporate parties, weddings, receptions, graduations, anniversaries and so much more. But our latest offering to the public is Lights on the Farm held (now) through December 30th this year.
Tell our readers about Lights on the Farm.
Together with lighting décor company, First Choice Lights, we are so excited to offer Lights on the Farm to our North Texas community for a second year. The beautiful, historic farmstead is transformed into a delightful winter wonderland. Guests can experience the farm’s scenic, historic property bedazzled with more than one and a half million twinkling holiday lights and filled with animated yuletide displays. The all-outdoor event features a quarter-mile trail through the property showcasing stunning holiday light creations and animated displays. Guests can also enjoy a 20-foot Christmas tree, refreshments such as hot cocoa and make-your-own s’mores, and a chance for the youngest guests to visit with Santa.
What is your role with the farmstead?
Currently I am serving as the VP of Marketing, Development and Livestock. Not only do I get to put out all the social media, print advertising, promotional materials, fundraising campaigns, and plan special events, but I also oversee our livestock exhibits. As a matter of fact, I had the chance to help bring our baby lambs into this world when one of our sheep began to struggle. I will never forget the joy I felt when that lamb got up on its feet. I plan to retire in the next couple of years and I’m not going to lie, that will be a very bittersweet day in my life. The Heritage Farmstead Museum has given me so much more over the past 14 years than I have been able to give. It’s been a life changing experience for me, but I suppose that’s what teaching and preserving history is all about.
What do you enjoy about the farmstead?
I love the unpredictability of working here. No two days are alike. One day I may have to slip into a prairie dress and help with a field trip or drive a tractor for a preschool program, or catch a donkey that slipped out of his pen or take a film crew around to show the beauty of this awesome community treasure, while another day I’m at my desk cranking out the monthly newsletter or scratching my brain for a post that I hope will go viral or visiting with one of our amazing supporters. It’s the best job I have ever had, everyone should be so lucky to find a place to work where they can’t wait to get started each morning.
How long have you lived in the area?
I have lived in Plano for 39 years. My children all graduated from the Plano high schools. I’m one of those lucky parents that after college they all found jobs here and seem to have settled in this area.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I grew up outside the city of Chicago. My favorite memory was riding the “L” train into the city throughout the summer to see the Chicago Cubs play baseball at Wrigley Field. I learned to keep score at those games and even got the chance to meet Ernie Banks and get his autograph. That was a thrill.
What are your hobbies?
My hobbies include spending time with my family, working in my garden, love to listen to all kinds of music, travel, cook, walk my dog, Trigger, and work out at the gym.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
My camera. Taking pictures is an adventure for me. I want everyone to see how wonderful life can be and the treasures it has to offer as they look through my lens.
