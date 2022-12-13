Kathy.jpg

Kathy Wilson is the vice president of marketing for the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. Growing up in Winnetka, Illinois, she moved to Texas in 1982 and has lived in Plano for over 36 years. Wilson remembered her first job in Texas with the Texas Easter Seal Society. After four years, she went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Plano before deciding to stay home to care for her children in 1991. Currently, she works at the Heritage Farmstead Museum. 

How did you get involved with the Plano Heritage Farmstead? 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments