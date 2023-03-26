Here are 5 things to do in and around Plano the week of March 26:
Spring Festival – A Victorian Extravaganza
The Heritage Farmstead Museum will bring back Victorian Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
This spring holiday tradition offers a glimpse into Farm life on the Blackland Prairie as well as an opportunity to celebrate Spring with our traditional family-friendly activities. Join the farmstead as they showcase volunteers demonstrating the art of sheep shearing, as well as hands-on skirting, washing, spinning and weaving techniques. Take a tour through the Farrell Wilson Home which features the latest exhibit “A Bevy of Postcards” and the Young House which features “The Fabric of our Lives.” Enjoy hands-on demonstrations, make a craft, take a mule drawn wagon ride throughout our 4-acre site. Children 10 and under can participate in egg hunts. Jessie Jean the phonograph DJ’s dulcet tones of a bygone era will be featured in the Historic Pole Barn, and there will be food trucks on site.
Farmers Market at the Boardwalk
Join the Boardwalk Granite Park for a Sunday Farmer’s Market Sundays from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
The market will be located under The Boardwalk’s new pavilion, across the pond from The Boardwalk’s restaurant patios.
The Local Farmer’s Market at the Boardwalk will host approximately 15 vendors selling baked goods, local honey, pasta, handmade gifts and in-season produce.
The vendors will be similar in type to the vendors at the farmers market at The Shops at Willow Bend, operated by Red Tent Markets.
The Local Farmer’s Market at the Boardwalk will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday as long as weather permits. In the event of inclement weather, the Farmer’s Market will be canceled and resume the following Sunday.
Annual easter egg hunt
St. Andrew Methodist Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10:15 a.m., in between Easter services, on Sunday, April 9 (weather permitting), Steeplechase Park, by the north parking lot, at 1401 Mira Vista. Children are invited to hunt for more than 15,000 treat-filled eggs and visit with the Easter Bunny. The event is free, and no registration is required. A smaller Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard following the 5:30 p.m. worship service
St. Andrew United Methodist Church is located at 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas, 75093. Call 972-380-8001 for more information or visit www.standrewmethodist.org/news.
Aida at Willowbend
Join the Willowbend Center of the Arts for a showing of "Aida" Sunday, March 26 at 2:15 p.m.
Winner of four 2000 Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice’s "Aida" is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love.
An enslaved princess, Aida, finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, Amneris. As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Aida and Radames’ love for one another becomes a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.
Red Tent Farmers Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmers Market Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally-grown produce and other goods. The market is located in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W Plano Pkwy.
Vendors include:
- Campfire Homemade
- Chrystal & Rita’s Soaps
- Don’s Southern Kitchen
- Ollie Pop
- Pet Wants
- Ritu’s Collection: Sterling Silver & Stainless Steel Jewelry
- Sew Saxony
- Terra Sienna Grass Fed Beef
- True +bliss
