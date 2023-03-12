Here are five things to do in Plano the week of March 12.
Learn a new skill
Ever been interested in capturing that perfect moment? Haggard Library invites residents to a course on photography basics from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 13.
Attendees will learn basics including shutter speed, aperture, ISO, framing and more.
Citizenship Classes offered
This series of 12 US citizenship classes is designed to help legal residents prepare for their naturalization exam. Learn civics, history, government, vocabulary, reading and writing necessary for the exam.
The class will run from 6-8 p.m. March 15 at Schimelpfenig Library.
English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Presented by Light of Hope Immigration Law Center. Register at Schimelpfenig when you attend your first session or register online: bit.ly/35oTYBk.
Trains! Trains! Trains!
Bring your favorite train lover to see the Narrow Gauge model train exhibit from 1-4:30 p.m. March 12 at Haggard Library.
The Spring Creek Model Railroad Club models many eras from the 1880s to the present and operates steam, diesel, freight and passenger equipment.
Planning for pollinators
Spring is a great time to upgrade your landscape to make it more pollinator-friendly. Get the low-down on who will flit, flutter, buzz or hum their way into your new pollinator paradise at a garden talk from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 16 at Davis Library.
Library to host safety courses
Interested in learning about public safety and how to keep your neighborhood safe?
Join the Davis Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 14 to understand when it’s time to call the police.
