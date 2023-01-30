Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
How did you develop an interest in music?
I guess growing up in the iPod era, and having music be readily available in your formative years plays a significant part in forming your interests in tastes in music, not that it was an impossibility before that. I mean, I’ve got two older brothers who helped mold my taste as well, so that helped in some capacity. I don’t know a thing about theory or key changes(?) or anything like that, I’m just a dummy who likes it when guitars make a noise you’ve never heard before. And drums, drums are cool.
What brought you to Josey Records?
As a consumer? The Josey footprint stretches pretty far, in terms of reputation, and if you’re trying to expand your tastes or collection, or what have you, there are few local places that can compare, in terms of selection.
What are your top five favorite LPs?
- The London Sessions by LCD Soundsystem
- VU by The Velvet Underground
- Gaucho by Steely Dan
- Promises by Pharoah Sanders & Floating Points
- St. Vincent by St. Vincent
What are you most looking forward to with the new location?
Oh you know, just being able to provide an outlet for music lovers/appreciators in this part of town. I mean the number of times some of us have just kinda spitballed “oh yeh, I wish this was around here when I was growing up” is more than you’d think. I’m sure I’d’ve dragged my friends here often if given the opportunity back then, so maybe it’s some sort of self-fulfilling prophecy-who’s to say.
If you could tour with any artist, who would it be and why?
Am I a “groupie” in this scenario? If so, then probably Wilco — best crowds I’ve ever had the pleasure of being around for a show; all us New Balance wearing dorks complaining about our backs hurting. If I’m just a casual observer who’s not in the way, maybe I become friendly with the band and am backstage, basically an Almost Famous scenario….I don’t think I’m enough of a degenerate for David Bowie or The Replacements and I’m not gonna hear anything but crowd noise if I say, like, The Beatles. Oh, duh, The Speaking In Tongues Tour in 1983 from Talking Heads. Get to meet Jonathan Demme, get to see Frantz and Weymouth start to lose it with Byrne-would be fascinating.
How long have you lived in the area?
So I grew up north of Plano. Am I allowed to talk about neighboring cities that also start with a “P”?. I moved away for school and other life events (hopefully that makes me sound worldly) and have been back for the last four-ish years or so.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
What, like related to music? I remember listening to The Wu-Tang Clan for the first time while working on homework in 8th Grade, and that made a pretty big impact on me. More so in the sense of “how do I listen to this and not get in trouble for listening to it?”
What are your hobbies?
I can be an avid cyclist, but not enough to where I’m joining a group of other avid cyclists and we’re doing it all together as a group on a Saturday morning. I got into an argument with a girl I liked in college about whether or not reading comic books was a hobby or not (it isn’t), so I feel compelled to stick to my guns on that. One of my best friends and I will draft up Top 10 lists, generally for movies of a certain decade, and send them to each other-is that a hobby?
If you were stuck on a desert island, what’s one thing you could not live without?
I’m gonna operate under the assumption that any practical amenities are taken care of here, so I don’t have to worry about saying water or some sort of way to acquire food or whatever. Hmmm, is it stupid to say the entirety of HBO’s catalog and some sort of way to consume it? Like some sort of TV that only has access to one of the streamers, HBO’s probably the most bang for your buck, quality-wise.
What’s something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
In 2017 I remembered that hibernation was a thing and wondered if it was real or just something teachers told you about, because that just happens sometimes. Turns out it’s real.
