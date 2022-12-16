Over the last five years, Courtney’s Safe Place, located at 3325 Silverstone Dr., has continued its service for survivors of sexual assault.
With services including forensic exams, advocacy and counseling, Courtney’s Safe Place helps people who have experienced sexual assault within the last 120 hours. Now, they are looking to expand. It has grown from seeing under 30 cases in its first year to seeing more than 300 today.
Wendy Hanna, executive director of The Turning Point — the umbrella organization above Courtney’s Safe Place — highlighted areas of growth including adding more counseling space to meet all clients and bring interns in for case management, growing the organization’s outreach and prevention component while finding more trained nurses and more.
According to Hanna, the organization sees around a 14% increase of people seeking assistance each year.
“I don't know that it's a violence increase so much that it's people coming forward,” she said.
Courtney's Safe Place is a forensic clinic that is located within the Turning Point Rape Crisis Center in Collin County.
“A forensic clinic means that victims of sexual assault can come here and get a full exam and collection of forensics by a trained examiner,” Hanna said. “That evidence goes into a kit that goes to law enforcement that then can go to prosecution.”
According to Hanna, all Texas cases except for in Collin County, Houston and Austin are hospital based. Courtney’s Safe Place aims to offer a more intimate and less overwhelming environment for survivors.
While Courtney’s Place works with local law enforcement to help survivors in need, Hanna said that they offer a non-report option for those who are not ready to involve law enforcement. With a District Attorney-approved evidence locker and digitized records, Hanna said the organization provides a much more streamlined process for survivors.
“Our three main pillars are to provide advocacy, education and counseling to those affected by sexual violence,” she said.
Services offered to Courtney’s Safe Place is free to survivors and is open 24-7. Those in need can contact the crisis hotline at 1-800-886-7273.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
