Courtney.jpg
Winston Henvey

Over the last five years, Courtney’s Safe Place, located at 3325 Silverstone Dr., has continued its service for survivors of sexual assault.

With services including forensic exams, advocacy and counseling, Courtney’s Safe Place helps people who have experienced sexual assault within the last 120 hours. Now, they are looking to expand. It has grown from seeing under 30 cases in its first year to seeing more than 300 today.

