Here are five things to do in Plano the week of July 16:
Shark Week at the Texas Pool
Come celebrate Shark Week at the Texas Pool with fun pool games, treats and giveaways from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at 901 Springbrook Drive.
Enter to win a shark-themed prize each day you swim during Shark Week.
Post a photo with our shark mural and tag @thetexaspool during Shark Week for a chance to win free guest passes.
Purchase cool treats when the Tikiz Truck visits the pool on July 16 from 2-4 p.m.
Jazz Under the Starz
Come and enjoy Don Diego and the Razz Band, the third Thursday of the month, as residents are invited to enjoy some nighttime jazz at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the Plano Arts Center, 902 E 16th Street.
Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, food and drinks, friends, etc., and be ready to have a good time.
The event is presented by Douglass Visions and is free to attend.
Christmas in July market
Come out to the Christmas in July Market will be held at the Plano Event Center from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
The market will have over 100 local vendors selling everything from boutique clothing to home, holiday and garden decor, gourmet food items, handmade and fashion jewelry and more.
Adults must pay a $5 cash entry fee, while children under 12 have free entry.
Inter Urban Railway Museum presents: Citizens at Last
The Interurban Railway Museum, located at 901 E 15th Street, and the Plano Conservancy for Historic Preservation present “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas”.
The exhibit focuses on the decades-long fight for woman suffrage in Texas with panel topics covering the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, transnational networks, anti-suffrage sentiments, segregated suffrage, and, the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.
This freestanding exhibition uses archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, and texts to display the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.
While at the museum, attendees are encouraged to also explore the museum’s outdoor exhibit “Vital to Victory,” featuring the often-untold lives of women in the rail industry. Women were initially only granted entry to these jobs during World War I and World War II when male employees were drafted into service.
Museum hours for Tuesday, July 18 run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Market at The Boardwalk
The Boardwalk at Granite Park is bringing back its monthly Sunday markets. The reimagined event, called The Market at The Boardwalk, is a large-scale farmers and artisan market featuring curated local vendors.
The market will feature handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, visual art, candles, soaps, fresh, baked and cottage foods, and more.
The Market at The Boardwalk is a free event open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Parking is free at The Boardwalk’s surface parking lots and the Granite Park 3 Parking Garage. Markets are planned for every third Sunday of the month through December 17, 2023.
