On Sunday at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Plano Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive.
Upon officers’ arrival, a deceased male was found outside the location and had been shot. The death is being investigated as a homicide. This incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public. This death investigation remains ongoing.
