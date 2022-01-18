PSC 11822
File photo

On Sunday at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Plano Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive.

Upon officers’ arrival, a deceased male was found outside the location and had been shot.  The death is being investigated as a homicide.  This incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.  This death investigation remains ongoing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments