Natasha and Kenneth Mings are siblings who both happen to work as patrol officers for the Plano Police Department.
Natasha was spending time with her family last Friday when she received a message from the department’s Public Information Officer David Tilley. Kenneth got a similar message.
“And then they opened the door, and it was just cameras everywhere,” Natasha said.
What the siblings didn’t know was that Milestone Electric, a Garland-based business, was there to gift them with a free trip to Disney World.
“I know there are a lot of departments where the police department and the citizens don't have a good relationship, so I'm thankful to Plano and the area I'm in and the companies that care about us and reward us with things like this,” Kenneth said.
The Mings' mother submitted the siblings in a contest with Milestone after the two spent part of the holidays working.
“They wanted to pay it forward to spend some more time together,” Kenneth said.
Milestone has a history of giving back to first responders. According to the Mings, Milestone is known to buy meals for police officers working in the Metroplex.
The Mings will bring along Natasha’s daughter on the trip. Just a few weeks prior, Natasha told her daughter they could not join their family on their Disney World trip because of work.
“It was a nice surprise to say, ‘Well, now you do get to go,’ since she wasn't going to that,” Natasha said.
The siblings emphasized how taxing the job of a police officer can be. For the Mings, the gesture shows the community understands that.
“Not every call, you get to go out and shake hands and hug people, most of it's not. Most of the time when we're getting called, it's because something has happened,” Natasha said. “Over time that can be draining, it can be exhausting.”
“People recognize that you're still human. I'm thankful, and it’s humbling that people see that,” she added.
