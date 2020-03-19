covid 19 photo.jpg

The Collin County Health Department reports three new positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Collin County, including a 42-year old Plano woman with an underlying health condition. She is currently at home in self-quarantine.

The three new cases bring the county total to 16 and the Plano total to 6. At least 74 people are being monitored for symptoms in the county.

The Plano cases include:

· A 47-year-old woman with no underlying health conditions.

· A 56-year-old man with no underlying health conditions.

· A 32-year-old woman with no underlying health conditions.

· A 64-year-old man with complications from an underlying medical condition died in a local hospital March 17.

· A 38-year-old man with no underlying health conditions.

· A 42-year-old woman with an underlying health condition, currently at home in self-quarantine.

“The city of Plano is encouraging our community to use extreme caution when considering group gatherings or activities. Everyone has a social responsibility to keep our community safe and healthy,” a city release read.

“On Friday, city staff started delivering posters with CDC recommended smart health tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory diseases. We ask city partners to place these posters in areas where the public and employees gather. Our hope is we can deliver a shared, consistent message to help protect our friends, neighbors and co-workers. We shared this resource with schools, senior living facilities, Chamber of Commerce, faith-based community and other City partners,” the release read.

Click here for more information. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments