SK Signet (1).jpg

SK Signet celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Plano Parkway.

Plano is now at the epicenter of a revolutionary electric vehicle technology.

Officials from SK Signet, the city of Plano, the state of Texas and the Republic of Korea met at 4101 East Plano Parkway to celebrate the opening of SK Signet’s first electric charging manufacturing plant outside of South Korea.

SK Signet (2).jpg

Mayor John Muns tests the charger in an electric truck. CEO Jung-ho Shin said the charger slows as the car batter reaches 50%.
SK Signet (3).jpg

CEO Jung-ho Shin said he plans to build partnerships throughout the United States to help the nation transition to cleaner energy. 
SK Signet (4).jpg

CEO Jung-ho Shin said the chargers show colorfully lit "hats" to help make them easier to find for drivers who need to charge. 
SK Signet (5).jpg

J.J. Kim, SK Signet’s head of U.S. corporate and government affairs, said the company aims to bring more high paying jobs to the community. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

