Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Feb. 26:
Red Tent Farmers Market
Come out and visit the Red Tent Farmers Market March 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to buy locally-grown produce and other goods. The market is located in the parking lot off Chapel Hill and W Plano Pkwy.
Vendors include:
- Campfire Homemade
- Chrystal & Rita’s Soaps
- Don’s Southern Kitchen
- Ollie Pop
- Pet Wants
- Ritu’s Collection: Sterling Silver & Stainless Steel Jewelry
- Sew Saxony
- Terra Sienna Grass Fed Beef
- True +bliss
Divine Consign Plano to hold spring 2023 sale
Join us Divine Consign a pop-up consignment event for gently-used children’s and maternity clothing, toys, books, games, baby equipment and more. Parking and admission are free. Attendees can shop over 90,000 items from over 600 families all from Feb. 26-28 and save up to 90% off retail prices.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Feb. 27 and 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Feb. 28.
Granite Park to host boardwalk farmers market
Join the Boardwalk Granite Park for a Sunday Farmer’s Market Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The market will be located under The Boardwalk’s new pavilion, across the pond from The Boardwalk’s restaurant patios.
The Local Farmer’s Market at the Boardwalk will host approximately 15 vendors selling baked goods, local honey, pasta, handmade gifts and in-season produce.
The vendors will be similar in type to the vendors at the farmers market at The Shops at Willow Bend, operated by Red Tent Markets.
The Local Farmer’s Market at the Boardwalk will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Sunday as long as weather permits. In the event of inclement weather, the Farmer’s Market will be canceled and resume the following Sunday.
Legacy West to host flower arranging class
Ever been curious about the art of floral arrangements? Learn about flower arranging from a local artist in the 1st floor lounge at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West in a 5-6:30 p.m. course on Feb. 28.
Chocoholic Frolic
Starting at 7:30 a.m. March 4, community members can run through Oak Point Nature Preserve in a unique 5K.
Chocoholic Frolickers receive their choice of race shirt, as well as a commemorative medal and chocolate treat at the finish. Race sites all offer a 5K and KidsK, and select sites also offer a 10K route option.
All 5K and Virtual registrants receive a choice of new event short sleeve shirt or long sleeve maroon hoodie or merchandise gift certificate, large commemorative medal and a box of chocolates at the finish.
Register at https://www.chocoholicfrolicrun.com/dallas
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.