Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up across the state, and Texans are looking for relief from record electricity bills. The Plano solar co-op offers a way for residents to take control of their utility bills.
“As a solar homeowner in Plano, I couldn’t be more pleased to be producing my own energy in Texas year-round, but particularly during our hot, sunny summers when the grid is at risk,” said Larry Howe, Co-founder of Plano Solar Advocates. “More people in Plano should be able to lower their electricity bills by taking advantage of our sunshine, and that’s exactly what the Plano Solar Co-op helps folks do.”
The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners, nonprofits, and business owners in Plano. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality.
“We were thrilled to discover the Plano Solar United Neighbors Co-op as a way to go solar,” said Raul Lozano, 2021 Plano Solar Co-op member. “The co-op provided resources and solar experts that helped us feel confident in our decision. Now, I’m delighted to be saving money on my electric bills.”
The co-op launches shortly after the recent federal passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends the federal tax credit for installing rooftop solar. Now, homeowners who install solar have the opportunity to take advantage of the 30% credit.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
“More and more Texans are looking to solar and battery storage for self-sufficiency, which has the added benefit of making our grid more resilient,” said Hanna Mitchell, Texas program director for Solar United Neighbors. “Together, we’re building a movement to create a more sustainable electricity system that directly benefits households and small businesses in the Plano community, while reducing strain on the grid.”
By helping more Plano residents go solar, the co-op increases local resiliency and reduces strain on the electricity grid.
"We are thrilled to have a second solar co-op happening in Plano and hope our homeowners will take the opportunity to learn more and see if solar is right for them," said Jaime Bretzmann, Sustainability Supervisor with the City of Plano.
SUN has hosted 13 other solar co-ops in Texas since 2018, including a 2021 Plano Co-op that attracted over 150 households. According to the group’s estimates, the homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 1.7 MW of solar power, $5.6 million in local economic spending, and over 22,800 tons of lifetime carbon offset.
“This is a great opportunity for both residents and faith institutions to learn more about renewable power and the process of going solar,” said Mel Caraway, Interfaith Climate Coordinator with Texas Interfaith Power & Light.
SUN will host several free public information sessions to educate community members about solar energy and the co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions at the co-op web page solarunitedneighbors.org/plano.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
