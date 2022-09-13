Solar Panels.jpg
Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN), in partnership with Plano Solar Advocates and TX Interfaith Power and Light, announced the launch of the Plano Solar Co-op to help Plano residents go solar on Sept. 12.

Not only was this Texas’ hottest summer on record, but electricity rates have gone up across the state, and Texans are looking for relief from record electricity bills. The Plano solar co-op offers a way for residents to take control of their utility bills.

