With old-fashioned bragging rights at stake, the Plano West girls soccer team closed out its 2022 season with a bang.
The Lady Wolves posted a 4-0 shutout of crosstown rival Plano East on Monday, braving chilly conditions and a delayed start time due to inclement weather to finish the District 6-6A schedule on a winning note.
West's season finale doubled as the program's annual senior night, and fittingly enough, several of those upperclassmen made their presences felt in their final high school match. All four of the Lady Wolves' goals were scored by a senior on Monday, with Aisha Polk, Morgan Donahue, Regan Thompson and Morganne Eikelbarner all finding the back of the net.
Eikelbarner assisted on Thompson's goal, while senior Amaya Haley and junior Bubba Sion also tallied set up goals in the win.
West closed out its year at 6-6-2 for 20 points in district play, good for fifth place. East wound up finishing 1-13-0 and tied for seventh place with three points.
The win doubled as a regular-season sweep of the Lady Panthers by the Lady Wolves, who also won their series with fellow Plano ISD rival Plano thanks to a 2-1 victory on March 15. Polk and sophomore Celia Leal Cordona scored goals in that win.
West finished strong, earning a point in each of its final three matches, including a 2-2 draw with second-place Hebron on March 7.
One rung below the Lady Wolves in the 6-6A standings sits Plano, which closed out the year with a 4-1 loss to Hebron on Monday. The Lady Hawks had plenty of incentive to get a full three points in the match, vaulting over Coppell and into the No. 2 seed for the playoffs as a result.
Plano got a goal from senior Lexi Hughes but had a tougher time on the other end of the pitch against a Hebron attack averaging more than three goals per match in district play. The Lady Hawks met that quota in the first half alone, building a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes.
Plano closes out its year at 4-9-1 for 13 points in 6-6A.
Marcus tops Coppell for 6-6A title
FLOWER MOUND – When the Coppell girls soccer team handed Marcus its only loss of the season on Feb. 1, Lady Marauders head coach Chad Hobbs was pleased that his team finished with 18 shots on goal. But one thing that he wanted to see from his players going forward was doing a better job of creating scoring opportunities.
Fast-forward to Monday night, and Marcus was creating scoring chance after scoring chance. And thankfully for the Lady Marauders, they needed to finish just one of those opportunities.
Marcus’ Grace Martin finished off a corner kick by Maddie Reynolds with a goal in the 51st minute of the match.
Martin’s goal held up as the lone tally of a 1-0 win at Marauders Stadium – a win that clinched the District 6-6A title for the Lady Marauders.
“I’m super happy,” Hobbs said. “Most of these seniors have played for us on varsity for four years. We talked about this could potentially be their last home game at Marcus ever, because for the most part, we’ll play at neutral sites. We wanted them to go out on a high note.”
On what was the final night of the regular season, Coppell and Marcus came into the game with 30 points and in control of their own destinies for the district title. But right on their heels was a battled-tested Hebron squad.
If the Cowgirls and Lady Marauders played to a tie, all that Hebron needed to do to capture the district title was to beat Plano. The Lady Hawks took care of business with a 4-1 win but had to settle for second place in 6-6A after Marcus’ win. Coppell, meanwhile, is locked into third place. Defending 6A state champion Flower Mound finished in fourth place in the 6-6A standings.
Inclement weather delayed the start of Monday’s game by almost one hour. And when the game finally kicked off, the contest had a similar feel to the teams’ first meeting of the season back in February – Marcus dominated possession, but Coppell sat back and rode the play of its defense to a 1-0 win.
Marcus junior Bella Campos nearly opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Campos dribbled up the right wing and got a Coppell defender to slip to the turf, creating more space for Campos to operate. Campos dribbled to her left and fired a shot, but it went off the crossbar.
Six minutes later, Marcus junior Chloe Adams had a shot carom off the head of Coppell defender Clare Yaney and the right post.
“They’re hard to beat,” said Fleur Benatar, Coppell head coach. “We were trying to hold on as long as we could. We didn’t have the offense that we needed. So, that doesn’t help. Our defense was solid for 80 minutes, and that’s all that you can ask for. We didn’t have the offense that we wanted tonight.”
With three minutes to go in the first half, a scramble situation ensued after Paige Dickson kicked the ball off the fingers of Coppell goalkeeper Veronika Orzolek. Orzolek reached up to make the initial save, but the ball continued to bounce toward the goal line. Orzolek slid back and grabbed the ball, although Hobbs thought the ball had completely crossed the goal line.
Coppell had the better of the chances early in the second half.
Cowgirl sophomore Ella Spiller fired from 30 yards away in an attempt to pass the ball to senior Reneta Vargas. Vargas ran to the ball, but by the time that she got to it, Lady Marauders keeper Bry Russell had secured it with both hands.
Marcus swung the momentum in its favor for good after Martin scored with 29 minutes left in the ballgame. A Coppell player positioned near the goal line attempted to kick the ball out of harm’s way. However, Martin crashed the right side of the net and scored a goal.
“Grace is really good in the air,” Hobbs said. “For the most part, our corners don’t usually go there. They usually hit more in the middle of the box or the back post. But, it was one of those ones that was driven to the front post. She went for it and she laid all out for it. She got crushed because of it. She got a little bit of a bloody nose, but it was great finish.”
-David Wolman contributed to this story
