The Plano East softball team was all smiles on Friday after picking up its first win in District 6-6A thanks to a 12-2 victory over Coppell.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The message all week for the Plano East softball team centered on figuring out how to get over the hump. The Lady Panthers had been on the doorstep of their first win in District 6-6A on multiple occasions but entered Friday's game against Coppell anxious to right the ship after a pair of one-run losses through their first three conference ballgames.

A big night at the plate gave East a timely lift against the Cowgirls, piling up 10 runs between the fourth and fifth innings to fuel a 12-2 run-rule victory.

