The message all week for the Plano East softball team centered on figuring out how to get over the hump. The Lady Panthers had been on the doorstep of their first win in District 6-6A on multiple occasions but entered Friday's game against Coppell anxious to right the ship after a pair of one-run losses through their first three conference ballgames.
A big night at the plate gave East a timely lift against the Cowgirls, piling up 10 runs between the fourth and fifth innings to fuel a 12-2 run-rule victory.
"It's so exciting. My kids have worked so hard and they deserve it," said Lauren Peterson, East head coach. "They came out tonight and said that we needed to hit. They did just that and I'm super proud of them."
The Lady Panthers needed a few innings before catching fire from the plate but got a boost in the waning moments of the third inning to seize their first lead of the night. Initially put behind the 8-ball following an RBI double from Coppell senior Emily Fischetti in the first inning, East battled back to take a 2-1 lead in the third -- with two outs, a grounder from sophomore Cassandra Lupo resulted in an errant throw to first base, allowing Lupo to bolt all the way to third. Junior Marli Kennedy capitalized on the ensuing at-bat, legging out an infield single to score Lupo.
"Marli is our hype man. She's the loudest one in the dugout, and I think her beating that out was her way of hyping everyone up and taking care of business on the field," Peterson said. "It got everyone going after that."
End 3: Plano East 2, Coppell 1An error with 2 outs sends Cassandra Lupo all the way to 3rd, and she scores after Marli Kennedy beats out an infield single. @planoeastsb has its 1st lead. pic.twitter.com/kYZFgH2VoL— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 18, 2023
Did it ever.
The Lady Panthers poured on seven runs in the fourth inning, doing so on five hits while totaling 13 at-bats. Sophomore Jadyn Dawson and senior Victoria Jackson-Sears drew walks to open the frame and were sent home thanks to a three-run homer from junior Reese Ramos to balloon the lead to 5-1.
Lupo added an RBI single on an infield grounder, and sophomore Kylie Grant ripped an RBI double just two batters later. In between, the Lady Panthers got clever on the base paths and plated a run off a double steal. Ramos capped the scoring in her second at-bat of the inning, drawing a bases-loaded walk as part of a four-RBI night for the shortstop.
"These kids have no quit. They always come ready to work," Peterson said. "They come to practice ready to work on whatever it is they need to get better at. They have no quit, so even though [the early district losses] were so close and they were frustrated, I knew they would take something from that because they have no quit."
End 4: Plano East 9, Coppell 1Biiiiiiiiiiig inning for @planoeastsb. They total 13 at-bats and pile up 7 runs. Reese Ramos plants a 3-run HR and later draws a bases-loaded walk, while Cassandra Lupo adds an RBI single (below) and Kylie Grant logs an RBI double. pic.twitter.com/t3cnUrVgxW— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 18, 2023
East totaled 11 hits in the win, spreading the wealth with eight different batters logging at least one hit. Kennedy and Lupo combined for five of those hits, while Dawson belted a solo homer in the second inning and pitched five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts. Four of the Lady Panthers' 11 hits resulted in extra bases.
"We have speed and power, and we feel like if it's not this one it'll be the next one, and if not then it'll be the one after that," Peterson said. "I think it worked really well tonight and our kids all feed off each other. Their power showed tonight and I'm really proud of them."
The Lady Panthers, now 1-3 in 6-6A, will look to keep pace in a hyper-competitive district. Flower Mound leads the pack at 4-0, followed by Plano and Plano West at 3-1 and Marcus and Hebron at 2-2. East is tied with Lewisville for sixth.
Allen, Rock Hill earn district-opening sweeps
All four home-and-home series to begin the 5-6A baseball schedule resulted in two-game sweeps, and that was good news for Allen and Prosper Rock Hill. The Eagles opened league play on a winning note by getting the better of two outings against McKinney Boyd, while the Blue Hawks piled up a combined 18 runs in a sweep of Denton Braswell.
Allen's pitching and defense took charge in steering the team past the formidable Broncos on wins of 2-1 and 4-0. On Tuesday, freshman Chandler Hart shined in his first-ever district varsity start with 11 strikeouts and one hit allowed over 5.2 innings pitched. The ace also supplied the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Junior Brady Coe followed that up with 5.1 innings of shutout ball on Friday, surrendering just three hits and striking out 11 as well. Senior Lathan Van Ausdall added an RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Allen offense totaled six walks drawn on the night.
Rock Hill, meanwhile, got contributions all throughout the lineup in its two-game sweep of Braswell on wins of 8-2 and 10-4. Six different batters accounted for at least one RBI in each of the Blue Hawks' two wins -- junior Grant Nekuza totaled four hits and five runs across the sweep, while junior Ethan Ho (three hits, four RBIs) and senior Danny Lawler (two hits, two runs, three RBIs) had big weeks at the plate as well.
Elsewhere in 5-6A, Little Elm got the better of a two-game set with McKinney, while Denton Guyer shut down reigning 5-6A champion Prosper in a pair of defensive battles, 2-0 and 3-1.
Elsewhere in the area...
*The Plano West baseball team handed Plano just its second loss of the season on Friday with a 5-2 win to split the home-and-home series between the two city rivals. The Wolves scored all five runs in the second inning, bolstered by a two-run single from sophomore Grayson Moore. He and freshman Jaiden Wilson combined for three hits in the bottom third of the order.
*It was a statement week for the Plano softball team, which elevated its standing up to second place in 6-6A at 3-1 following wins over Hebron and Lewisville. After outlasting the defending 6-6A champion Lady Hawks in nine innings on Tuesday, Plano countered a three-run sixth inning from the Lady Farmers on Friday with a three-run homer from junior Anastasia Dotson a half-inning later to fuel a 5-4 win.
*The Allen softball team maintained its perfect start to 5-6A heading into Tuesday's battle of the district unbeatens against state-ranked Denton Guyer. The Lady Eagles survived a game effort in the circle from McKinney junior Caydance Gaddis on Friday to tough out a 1-0 win, eking ahead in the fourth inning on an RBI triple from sophomore Morgan Wright. Wright also pitched seven innings, holding the Lionettes scoreless on five hits.
