For many of the area's top volleyball players, success at the high school and club levels is just part of the sport's seemingly nonstop grind. A select few, however, got to enjoy that same feeling while representing North Texas at the USA Volleyball All-Star Championships, held July 20-23 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Okla.
The event featured all-star teams from around the country, comprised of standout players from various USA Volleyball regions, and the Metroplex fared quite well with two of those teams capturing first place in their divisions and another taking second overall.
The North Texas region sported championship teams in the girls youth and womens international junior divisions, as well as a second-place finisher in the boys international youth division. All three featured a number of standout performers from high schools around the Star Local Media coverage area.
The North Texas girls youth all-star team featured Sachse's Favor Anyanwu, Lovejoy's Anna Barr, McKinney Boyd's Carson Eickenloff, Frisco Wakeland's Jessica Jones, Prestonwood Christian's Jadyn Livings, and Allen's Sophia Wilson.
Those players teamed up to post a 7-0 record over four days of competition in Tulsa. The North Texas girls' all-stars scored five wins via sweep and went no more than four sets against a given opponent. The team picked up wins over Great Plains High Performance (25-11, 25-16, 25-18), Badger Region (25-19, 25-10, 25-21), GEVA High Performance (25-23, 25-19, 25-23), Team Florida (28-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18), Gulf Coast Region High Performance (25-19, 24-26, 25-16, 25-13), Iowa High Performance (25-17, 25-18, 25-11) and GL Lightning (25-16, 25-17, 25-19).
The North Texas region doubled up on championship performances with a first-place finisher in the womens international junior division. That all-star team included Plano East's Kinsey Killion, Frisco Lone Star's Amani Mason, McKinney North's Lily Nicholson, Frisco Reedy's Halle Schroder and Frisco Lebanon Trail's Symone Sims.
The Collin County-heavy roster produced a 6-1 mark en route to winning its division. The team split its first two games, defeating North Country Region (25-8, 25-11, 25-20) and dropping a lengthy, five-set battle to Team Florida (25-15, 23-25, 25-27, 25-18, 18-16), before rebounding to win five set to close out the tournament. That included wins over BTG Canadian Selects 17-1 (25-13, 25-10, 25-17) and BTG Canadian Selects 2004 (25-15, 25-9, 25-10), followed by two victories against Southern Region High Performance (25-14, 25-11, 25-20) (25-19, 25-15, 25-14), and a sweep of Team Florida (25-23, 25-23, 25-21).
North Texas added a second-place team finish in the boys international junior division. That squad included three members of Allen's 2022 Texas Boys High School Volleyball League state championship team in Cristan Garza, Jake Usher and Marnix Van Megesen, as well as Plano West's Roham Akhavanzadeh and McKinney resident Christopher Uzor, who attends Jesuit.
The North Texas boys all-stars went 6-2 for the tournament, opening with wins over North Country Region (25-16, 25-20, 25-10) and The Rocky Mountain Guys (25-9, 27-29, 21-25, 30-28, 15-11) before falling to Hoosier High Performance (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23).
Four straight wins followed, with the North Texas boys topping Iowa High Performance (25-13, 25-19, 25-20), GEVA High Performance (25-11, 25-23, 25-13), The Rocky Mountain Guys (25-18, 25-19, 25-19) and Hoosier High Performance (21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 15-5).
But an Arizona Region High Performance team that dropped one set all tournament proved too much in the bracket finals, besting the North Texas squad in three sets (25-14, 25-18, 25-9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.