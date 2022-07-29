PCA volleyball

Prestonwood Christian junior Jadyn Livings helped lead the Lady Lions to a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state runner-up finish last season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For many of the area's top volleyball players, success at the high school and club levels is just part of the sport's seemingly nonstop grind. A select few, however, got to enjoy that same feeling while representing North Texas at the USA Volleyball All-Star Championships, held July 20-23 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The event featured all-star teams from around the country, comprised of standout players from various USA Volleyball regions, and the Metroplex fared quite well with two of those teams capturing first place in their divisions and another taking second overall.

