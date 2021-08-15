Monday marked the first day of football practices for all three Plano ISD senior high schools.
It was a welcome sight for plenty of coaches and players alike, continuing the grind of a traditional offseason on the heels of the uncertainty that surrounded many of the proceedings around this time last year.
With the start of fall practices comes another step in the evaluation process for all three Plano programs, namely later in the week once players were able to lace up the pads for the first time.
As Plano East, Plano and Plano West continue their preparations for this week’s round of scrimmages, and eventually the trio of season openers on Aug. 27, here’s a look around the citywide gridiron landscape.
Plano West
The Wolves were the lone playoff qualifier from PISD a year ago, something that might have raised a few eyebrows at one point with the program not long removed from a 34-game losing streak.
Although head coach Tyler Soukup is only entering his third year at the helm, he has been consistent in lauding the culture change within his program. A playoff berth in Year Two under Soukup has only furthered that notion.
“I’m honestly surprised at how quickly the culture has changed,” Soukup said. “I think our kids expect to make the playoffs. I think in seeing it become a reality last year, this is a group that now expects to be back there.”
Part of that pursuit hinges on a number of newcomers stepping up on a defense that graduated a bevy of senior talent from 2020. In total, West returns just three starters from last season — one at each level if defensive lineman Josiah Shelley, linebacker Jaylen Reed and defensive back Reese Gunby.
Although he’s only a junior, Vance Feuerbacher — a standout in the secondary last season — will operate solely at quarterback this season.
Soukup likes where the Wolves are in filling the myriad voids within their defense and anticipates names like defensive end Aiden Mattson, defensive end Tyress Davis linebacker Johnnie Ingram and defensive back Kyreese Massey making key contributions on defense this season.
Plano
Anything resembling normalcy would have been a step up for the Wildcats after the way their 2020 campaign transpired. Plano had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while breaking in a new head coach in Todd Ford, plus the subsequent turnover within the Wildcat coaching staff, and ultimately wound up playing just seven games last season.
Plano has been fortunate to have a more traditional offseason in its second year under Ford.
“We feel like it’s making a difference,” Ford said. “The kids have been excited to come to work and as a staff we feel like we’ve done more than normal because we feel like we were behind for so much of last year.”
The Wildcats seldom had a full deck last year, which Ford estimated led to 26 returning players — 13 on offense and 13 on defense — who earned some form of varsity playing experience last season.
The hope for Plano is that’ll ease players stepping into those roles in a more full-time capacity, including in a new-look backfield following the graduation of multi-year starters Oliver Towns and Tylan Hines.
Currently, the Wildcats are in line to elevate a pair of 2020 backups one rung up the depth chart into starting roles at both quarterback and running back. Junior Austin Gonzalez saw limited time last season, passing for 143 yards and rushing for 30, and is projected to take the reins behind center after battling with senior Grant Garcia through the spring and summer, while senior Kameron Jones is the prospective starter at running back.
Jones got the start in Plano’s season finale last year, rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 31-24 loss to Plano West.
“Coming off COVID like we have, we know we have to have everybody ready,” Ford said. “With where Grant is and what he has been able to do for us, we can never relax and assume anyone is set for any position. We need to have quality depth across the board because we’re not through this pandemic yet.
Plano East
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Panthers, who endured similar personnel absences to Plano last season and felt the brunt of it on the scoreboard — East went 0-9 with an average margin of defeat of 21.9 points per game.
Within those struggles were more than 46 points allowed per game, something head coach Joey McCullough addressed in the offseason by naming Charlie Camp as East’s new defensive coordinator. Camp brings a litany of experience to the position, including at the collegiate level as an assistant coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Houston Baptist, Akron and North Dakota State, among others.
“He’s bringing a level of excitement to our team and to me that I haven’t seen in quite some time on the defensive side of the ball,” McCullough said. “I think we’ve improved so much on defense. We’re stressing turnovers — no matter the session that we’re in, coach Camp expects three turnovers.”
The Panthers return seven starters on defense, led by linebacker Jaxon Atchley, and sport several newcomers that have McCullough encouraged. Among that group is sophomore defensive end Chima Chineke, a player McCullough has compared to former Plano West star Jackson Jeffcoat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.