Prestonwood wins state

The Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team celebrates winning the TAPPS 6A state championship on Saturday against district rival John Paul II, 71-63.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

ROBINSON — There's an age-old sports adage about it being difficult to beat a team three times in a season. And yet, that's all the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has done lately.

The Lions went unbeaten in TAPPS 1-6A play, winning their final 10 games of the regular season before being dealt rematches with district opponents during each leg of their postseason — topping rivals Bishop Lynch and Trinity Christian-Addison to earn their spot in Saturday's 6A state championship game.

Donovan Lovelace

Prestonwood senior Donovan Lovelace and the Lions generated plenty of shots at the rim in Saturday's TAPPS 6A state final.
Bryson McGlothin

John Paul II junior Bryson McGlothin was one of three Cardinals named to the TAPPS 6A all-tournament team.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments