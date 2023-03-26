Kyle Bade

Plano senior Kyle Bade and the Wildcats have already matched their win total from the 2022 season.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

It's been quite the turnaround for the Plano baseball team, which entered Friday's game against Flower Mound having already matched its win total from the 2022 season.

The Wildcats impressed throughout a preseason that produced a 10-1-2 record and the program has its sights set on a return to the postseason.

