It's been quite the turnaround for the Plano baseball team, which entered Friday's game against Flower Mound having already matched its win total from the 2022 season.
The Wildcats impressed throughout a preseason that produced a 10-1-2 record and the program has its sights set on a return to the postseason.
Plano is less than two years removed from a dramatic playoff campaign that included a run to the regional quarterfinals back in 2021 as a No. 4 seed, and although the team has had to replace a wealth of talent from that run, one veteran who contributed to that stretch is senior Kyle Bade.
Bade was voted to the all-district first team as a sophomore and junior, the latter coming despite being sidelined by injury for parts of last season. That absence contributed to an up-and-down year for the Wildcats, who fell short of a postseason return.
Now fully recovered, Bade and Plano have resumed their winning ways. It's a last name synonymous with success on the Wildcats' diamond, with Bade taking the reins of Plano's baseball team not long after his older sister, Cate, had a successful run on the softball field that included a state semifinal appearance in 2018.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Bade discusses the Wildcats' impressive start, growing up in a baseball family and a standout memory from his career on the diamond.
SLM: The team has already matched its win total from last season. What do you feel has been the biggest improvement in the team's level of play?
KB:Our biggest improvement on the field has been our defense. Every part of our defense improved since last year and its given us many more chances to stay in close games.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this year's team?
KB:As a senior, I think my role on this year's team is to be someone the younger players can look up to and show them what beingpart of a successful team’s culture feels like.
SLM: You battled injuries for a bit of your junior season. What did you take away from that experience and working through that?
KB: I have to be more conscious about my mechanics and be more responsible with my throws and put more effort into my recovery after outings.
SLM: Reflect on your offseason. How did you go about preparing yourself for this season?
KB:I fully recovered and had a great time playing summer baseball at a high level, and most importantly I found a weight room and throwing routine that worked well for me and took it into the new season.
SLM: To have an older sister that has already been through the process of playing high-level softball at Plano and is now playing in college, what kind of influence has Cate been on you?
KB:Cate has always been a huge influence on me my whole life. Since we were young, she showed me how to be a competitor and how to work for something you want, and through her recruiting process she also showed me that you have to be patient and trust everything will work out in the end.
SLM: On a similar note, do sports like baseball and softball run in the family? How long have you been playing baseball and what gravitated you to the sport?
KB:Yes, baseball has been a family sport for generations. My dad played in college, his dad played growing up, and it has always been the sport I was most naturally skilled at growing up. I have been playing since my dad signed me up for T-ball at 4 years old.
SLM: When you think back over your baseball career, what is one memory that stands out?
KB:My first district start my sophomore year. It was a Friday game after we got run-ruled on Tuesday versus a Coppell team that was state-ranked in the top 10. Our team morale was low heading into it, but I got the job done throwing seven innings giving up two runs, and we won 3-2. That was a turning point for us that year and it made me a more confident pitcher.
SLM: Now in your final year of high school ball, what kind of impact has playing for Plano had on you?
KB: It has given me something to look forward to after every school day for the past four years. I’ve formed bonds with so many people along the way, and it has been a huge impact and I believe I’ve grown immensely as a player and teammate.
