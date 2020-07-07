Over 13 seasons at Plano Senior, Rick Robertson helped mold the Wildcats into one of the most consistent programs in the area. For 10 of those seasons, Rick Cremer was right there by his side.
In the wake of Robertson's decision to retire after 38 years of coaching, Plano ISD athletic director Jeff Smith said Tuesday that Cremer has been promoted to take over as the Wildcats' next head coach.
Cremer has worked in PISD since 2005, teaching at Hendrick Middle School. With 10 seasons under his belt as Robertson's assistant at Plano, Cremer helped coach the Wildcats to eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2011-18. The team had ambitions of starting a new playoff run in 2020, opening the year with a 10-1 record before having its season shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the season's cancellation, the Wildcats were ranked No. 25 in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A Top 25.
As Plano regroups for 2021, it'll do so not only under new leadership but a fairly different roster following the graduation of 16 seniors. Returners include rising seniors Jason Hawkins, Jacob Prokarym and sophomore Kyle Bade.
