With USA Basketball looking to fill out its roster ahead of next month's FIBA World Cup, Prestonwood Christian alum Julius Randle and Flower Mound Marcus alum Marcus Smart will get a chance to represent Team USA.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two former Metroplex stars have been added to the U.S. training camp roster. Randle and Smart will join a handful of NBA players in hopes of making Team USA's final 12-man roster for the FIBA World Cup, which takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.
Randle, who recently signed a three-year contract with the New York Knicks, is covering off a career scoring year with the New Orleans Pelicans in which the Prestonwood alum averaged 21.4 points along with 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Entering his sixth season with the Boston Celtics, Smart submitted one of the top defensive campaigns of any player in the NBA -- named to the league's all-defense first team after leading the league in steal percentage (3.1%) and finishing third in total steals (143).
The additions of Randle and Smart to the training camp roster come in the wake of several NBA stars choosing to withdraw from training camp, scheduled for Aug. 5-8 in Las Vegas, to focus on the upcoming season. Players who have withdrawn include James Harden, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Eric Gordon, Tobias Harris and CJ McCollum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.