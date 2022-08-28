Blaire Bayless

Plano West senior Blaire Bayless is in her third season on varsity and looking to build off a junior year where she helped lead the Lady Wolves to an appearance in the regional semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

The Plano West volleyball team is heating up, recently winning the Allen Texas Open for a second straight year and outlasting state-ranked Prosper in a five-set thriller on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves have upped their game despite the graduation of five players who received all-district honors last year and the arrival of a new head coach in former Plano assistant Cooper Phillips.

