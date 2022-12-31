As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Plano-area athletics.
This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Plano ISD, plus Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.
The Plano Star Courier sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, concluding with the second half of that lineup.
5. Kimbrough inducted into Hall of Honor
Former Plano head coach Tom Kimbrough authored one of the great careers in Texas high school football, and those accolades now reside among some of the best in his profession following an induction into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Kimbrough took the reins at Plano in 1976 and went on to coach the Wildcats for 16 years. During that span, he compiled a record of 171-28-7 and captured UIL state championships in 1977, 1986 and 1987. He won more games, playoff games and state titles than any coach in the state during his tenure.
Recognized for his Hall of Honor induction during a mid-July ceremony in San Antonio, Kimbrough credited everyone from his former players and coaches, to an administration dedicated to athletics, every level of the Plano student body, and, of course, his family.
Kimbrough recalled some wise words from his predecessor, John Clark, in telling him that as you get older the more you appreciate recognition. That held true not only in Kimbrough's Hall of Honor induction but in seeing the outpouring of support afterwards on social media.
4. Wildcats bounce back, but Ford resigns
Even amid a couple hard-luck seasons early into his tenure at Plano head football coach, Todd Ford maintained faith that his program was on the upswing. He could see the flashes of brilliance surface along the way with his Wildcats, and Plano managed to conjure enough of those moments to produce the program's first playoff appearance since 2017.
The Wildcats thrived early into their District 6-6A schedule, defeating rivals Plano East (33-22) and Plano West (30-17) followed by a 28-13 victory over Hebron for the program's first 3-0 start to district play since 2008.
Senior Colin Wanek and junior Jeffrey Sekula anchored a smothering effort by the Plano defense, complemented by an efficient offensive attack led by senior quarterback Drew Forkner and senior running back Kam Jones.
Plano's hot start to district play loomed large, enough to withstand a four-game skid to close out the regular season and secure a playoff spot. A bi-district loss to eventual state semifinalist Prosper followed, concluding a year that saw Plano go 4-7 but win more games than its previous two seasons combined under Ford.
The Wildcats will look to continue that ascent under new leadership next season, as Ford resigned from his post on Dec. 12 to pursue a position outside of coaching. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
3. Locals represent U.S. in World Cup
There was a distinct Metroplex flavor during the U.S. men's national soccer team during the latest installment of the FIFA World Cup, held Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar.
Three Dallas-area standouts suited up for Team USA in Plano resident Kellyn Acosta, Little Elm resident Weston McKennie and McKinney resident Jesus Ferreira. The trio contributed to a World Cup campaign that saw the U.S. advance to the knockout stage for the first time since 2014 following a runner-up finish in Group B.
The Americans were bested by the Netherlands in the Round of 16, 3-1.
McKennie, a midfielder who also plies his craft with Italian soccer club Juventus, saw plenty of time with a total of 271 minutes logged during Team USA's four matches in Qatar. Ferreira, a forward with FC Dallas, and Acosta, a defenseman for Los Angeles FC, contributed in reserve roles for the Americans at 45 and 43 minutes played, respectively.
All three made their World Cup debuts and their hometowns took notice. In Plano, Little Elm and McKinney, billboards emerged with supportive messages to each local player written by Ted Lasso, the main character of the popular Apple TV series played by Jason Sudeikis.
2. Pursuit of perfection
With a wealth of senior experience returning, the Plano boys basketball team had reason to believe it could improve on its finish from 2021, when it fell one win short of qualifying for the playoffs.
But no one in the program could have anticipated what would become of a historic 2021-22 season —one that produced the first-ever undefeated regular season in team history.
What began with a 90-47 victory over Tyler on Nov. 13 concluded with a 58-42 rout of District 6-6A rival Marcus on Feb, 15, sending Plano into the playoffs with a 32-0 record.
It was the kind of feat rarely seen in the UIL's largest classification and one that took the Plano basketball community by storm. As the Wildcats continued to pile up wins, the crowds and attention surrounding the program swelled to a level not seen since the program's state championship days in the mid-2000s.
"It takes so much work to be able to do something like this, especially in a district like this and in a state like this," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach, following his team's 66-32 win over Plano West on Feb. 8. "We're humbled by the whole achievement, and with all due respect to the ones before us like Joseph Fulce, Lawrence Mann Jr., John Roberson and all those guys who were the last prolific team to come through here, we're just honored to be mentioned with them."
Plano leaned on the veteran backcourt of alums Makhi Dorsey and Xavier Williams, who split MVP honors in 6-6A, plus a deep, athletic frontcourt anchored by senior Justin McBride and alum Robert Hall.
Ultimately, a loaded Region I-6A bracket halted the Wildcats' run in the area round in a meeting of two teams ranked in the state's top 10. A fourth-quarter comeback by Plano was cut short in a 58-56 loss to a Lake Highlands team that currently ranks No. 1 in Class 6A.
1. Date with state
It's not often that a program seeking its first playoff win in a decade enters a season with aspirations of contending for a state championship. But that was the mindset that Plano head boys soccer coach Tex McCullough instilled in his Wildcats, and the buy-in was evident all throughout a memorable 2022 season.
All year long, McCullough lauded the mental toughness and even keel of his senior-laden roster, trusting them to work through any lulls in their play and handle mid-game adjustments no matter the opponent or circumstance.
The Wildcats reaped the benefits, battling through a parity-heavy 6-6A to win their first district title since 2012 and parlaying that into a lengthy stay in the postseason that culminated in the program's first appearance in the UIL state tournament since 2009.
Plano had a knack for clutch play during the postseason, be it the heroics in goal by Henry Huffstetler or the potent one-two punch of forward Nolan Giles and midfielder Gage Wood, and a myriad of valuable contributions elsewhere in the lineup.
The Wildcats, whose 2022 season included a 20-5-3 record, posted playoff wins over Denton Guyer (2-1), Lake Highlands (2-0), Allen (1-0), El Paso Eastlake (3-1), Keller (2-1) and Katy Seven Lakes (3-2) prior to being edged in a shootout by Lake Travis (1-0) to finish as 6A state runners-up.
