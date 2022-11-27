Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance.
Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
All the while, Blow is taking on more of a leadership role during her senior season and helping bring along an otherwise young Plano roster as the program looks to extend its gaudy streak of 11 straight playoff appearances.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Blow reflects on her career-high scoring performance, growing as a leader and her commitment to play in college for Wichita State.
SLM: You've already got a 46-point performance this season in a win over Lake Highlands. What was clicking so well for you that night?
SB: I really made it a point to continuously get to the rim and never took my foot off the gas. I was able to keep confidence in myself and not only help lead our offense but stay consistent on defense as well.
SLM: You're leading a very young team having to take on a large scoring role. How are you handling that scoring load each night?
SB: I'm embracing it. It can be pretty tough at times, but it's about me growing into a leader and helping out our younger players as far as making sure they know where to go, how to do this and how to get back on defense. I've got to make sure I'm encouraging them and helping keep their heads in the game.
SLM: As far as that leadership role, was that something that you had to do as a junior?
SB: Definitely more so now than junior year. We had some pretty experienced seniors last year and they did a great job leading our team. I've had to step up much more this year, especially with us having pretty much a brand-new team, and take on more of that role.
SLM: When you think of your previous years, who were some of the players you looked up to while coming up on varsity?
SB: I was on JV as a freshman, so definitely Maggie Robbins back then. I love her so much. Last year with Sanaa Murphy-Showers, I really admired her will to score and lead our team.
SLM: How did your offseason go? Did you add anything new to your game?
SB: I've been working on developing a better mid-range game, because I know I won't be able to get to the rim all the time. I've got to be able to stop on a dime and pull up, plus develop secondary moves to get somewhere, and also work on improving my 3-point percentage.
SLM: You hardly ever leave the floor during a game. How do you manage your stamina with that kind of workload?
SB: I enter the games knowing there's a strong chance I'm having to go the whole game and that has to be my mindset. I try and keep the mentality of knowing that I have to score while also locking in defensively and just keep my head in the game at all times. I tell myself, 'You're not tired, move on to the next play.' I've got to give every play 100%.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations does this team have for the season?
SB: We have a really long playoff streak — 11 years, I believe — and we're definitely trying to keep that going and finish at least top four in our district. We want to play as well as we can this preseason before district and playoffs. We want to do this program proud and keep that streak going.
SLM: Of the younger players that you've been working with, who is one that has stood out?
SB: Definitely Kenya Palmer-Taylor. She'll give you 100% every time. She doesn't care if you're 6-foot-2, she's going to go in and get that rebound and lock in defensively. I've seen her growing every day so far.
SLM: Congrats on recently signing with Wichita State. What was it like going through the recruiting process and what went into your decision to commit to Wichita State?
SB: The recruiting process was great and I appreciate every coach who reached out. It was such a blessing and I feel like I've worked hard to earn this opportunity. I felt so much love from Wichita State. Their coaches always kept in contact with me and were always trying to reach out for either a visit or a FaceTime. They always wanted to make sure I felt welcome and that really drew me in.
SLM: Where does the nickname "BoBo" come from?
SB: My full name is Salese Blow, and when I was younger I would pronounce my name "Sa-wease Bo." My mom took that and made it "BoBo."
