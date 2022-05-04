Plano East senior Ada Anamekwe said committing to college felt like a microcosm of her basketball career with the Lady Panthers. She noted the trials and tribulations that she had endured during four years on varsity and the gratification over how she grew from those experiences.
Through it all, Anamekwe came out on the other side as a future Division I college athlete — and with an Ivy League university, no less.
On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11 forward was joined by teammates, coaches and family members for a signing ceremony inside the East gymnasium to celebrate Anamekwe's commitment to play basketball at Brown University.
"I've been through it all and experienced it all," Adamekwe said. "It just shows that you can come out on top, even when you've been through your lowest points. You've got to prove yourself and make yourself known, and I always tried to do my best every time I was on the court."
Effort was never a concern for East head coach Derrick Richardson when it came to Anamekwe. She was the tip of the spear for one of the area's stingiest defensive units, using her size, quickness and length to hound opposing ball-handlers and generate turnovers that were instrumental in the Lady Panthers' run to a repeat district championship and subsequent appearance in the regional quarterfinals.
"What she was able to do to lead our defense — and it didn't matter what defense we were in, she was the point of it — just disrupting things and wreaking havoc. She'll be tough to replace," Richardson said.
Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, as well as Star Local Media's all-area defensive player of the year, Anamekwe averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game to help the Lady Panthers post a 29-5 record on the year, including a 13-1 mark in district play.
Anamekwe said Brown began to take notice around November and that their relationship was a gradual process. She recalled visits to the school and meetings with professors as part of the rigors that went into the recruiting process. Anamekwe plans to major in biology with the goal of pursuing a doctorate in medicine for dermatology.
"To go from mostly having nothing to something as big as Brown is a really big accomplishment for me," Anamekwe said. "Not only did I get in based on my athletic ability but also my academics. They checked every box for me."
Richardson recalled a conversation with Anamekwe earlier in the year, telling her, "there wasn't a doubt in my mind that she could go to almost any team in the country and defend." It was a matter of getting her offensive game to catch up, the coach added.
Anamekwe got a chance to showcase her growth on that end of the floor as a senior, taking on a greater workload as a scorer in the wake of a knee injury suffered early in the season by senior Kayla Cooper.
"There were struggles, but it felt good to be able to play a game I knew I could play," Anamekwe said. "In school ball, you have to play your role and mine was always defense. But we were down Kayla, who's one of our best offensive players, and I had to step up. I was happy to because it was good for my team and good for my mental."
Anamekwe responded by more than doubling her scoring average from the 2020-21 season, improving on 6.3 points per game as a junior to 13.3 as a senior. That included making the first 3-point attempt of her varsity career, which came Jan. 4 in a 55-31 win over Flower Mound.
"As much as I love defense, it isn't just what I do," Anamekwe said. "I feel like I can bring so much more and it's always been a struggle to let people to see the whole aspect of my game, but I'm going to work on that and get better at that so I can showcase my skills in a way where it's not just one thing that I'm good at."
She'll get a chance to further grow her skill set at the next level — one of several Lady Panthers who will soon ply their crafts on the collegiate hardwood. That includes fellow seniors Donavia Hall (SMU), Nora Ritchie (South Dakota School of Mines) and Cooper (Oklahoma), players who Anamekwe remembers playing against during her days at Murphy Middle School.
They all donned black and gold early into their high school careers, with Anamekwe, Cooper and Hall all carving out regular rotational minutes as freshmen. For the all the program endured over that stretch, including three head coaches in four years, the Lady Panthers' 2022 senior class helped ignite the program's most successful run in decades.
East qualified for the playoffs all four years over that span, winning two district championships and advancing at least three rounds in the playoffs twice. That included a trip to the regional finals in 2021, which matched the program's deepest postseason run ever (1993).
"It's a good thing to leave a legacy. We didn't win state, but we still made an impact and made a difference at this school," Anamekwe said. "We made our voices heard and we made ourselves known, and that's a really big part of being a basketball player. For us to get the recognition we got was really gratifying."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.