The John Paul II boys basketball team had its best season ever in 2019-20, and a big part of that was due to the breakout year for junior Jaylon Tyson.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals' leading scorer secured a pivotal piece of his future on the hardwood after verbally committing to Texas Tech.
1000% committed⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/9uqxYv6yn6— jtyson20 (@jaylontyson) May 20, 2020
Few basketball prospects rose their stock throughout Texas quite like Tyson during the 2019-20 season, transitioning from a bench role as a sophomore to a starting spot under first-year head coach Dan Lee. As a junior, Tyson averaged 23.6 points, 5.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals for a John Paul squad that posted a 40-1 record and captured its first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship.
A TAPPS all-district and all-state first-team selection, Tyson logged double-digit scholarship offers with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Creighton, Xavier and SMU among the schools who joined Tech in its recruitment of the 6-foot-6 forward.
Tyson is tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked as the No. 75 player in the country for the Class of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.