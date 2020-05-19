John Paul II vs. Prestonwood

John Paul II junior Jaylon Tyson led all scorers with 28 points in Tuesday’s 81-48 win over Prestonwood Christian.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The John Paul II boys basketball team had its best season ever in 2019-20, and a big part of that was due to the breakout year for junior Jaylon Tyson.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals' leading scorer secured a pivotal piece of his future on the hardwood after verbally committing to Texas Tech.

Few basketball prospects rose their stock throughout Texas quite like Tyson during the 2019-20 season, transitioning from a bench role as a sophomore to a starting spot under first-year head coach Dan Lee. As a junior, Tyson averaged 23.6 points, 5.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals for a John Paul squad that posted a 40-1 record and captured its first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship.

A TAPPS all-district and all-state first-team selection, Tyson logged double-digit scholarship offers with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Creighton, Xavier and SMU among the schools who joined Tech in its recruitment of the 6-foot-6 forward.

Tyson is tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked as the No. 75 player in the country for the Class of 2021.

