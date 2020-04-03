On Friday, former Plano ISD athletic director Gerald Brence was announced as one of five inductees into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
Brence announced his retirement late last year, signaling the end of a 39-year tenure within PISD athletics. Brence was named PISD's athletic director in 2007, which came on the heels of a successful run as the head football coach at Plano Senior from 1992-07, during which Brence led the Wildcats to their last state championship (1994) and five trips to the state quarterfinals and beyond.
Posting a 120-70-1 during his 15 years as head coach, Brence also won two state championships as an assistant at Plano in 1986 and 1987.
Throughout his career, Brence was a member of the THSCA Board of Directors from 2004-07, a two-time recipient of the Texas High School Coach of the Year award, and a nominee for the Tom Landry Award.
Brence, who will be honored for induction at the THSCA Hall of Honor Banquet on July 18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, is joined in the 2020 Hall of Honor class by Bob Alpert, Joey Florence, Joey McGuire and Joe Bob Tyler.
