On July 18, former Plano ISD athletic director Gerald Brence and five other distinguished coaches were set to be recognized among the greats in their profession as part of the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
The COVID-19 pandemic precluded the ceremony from taking place during the annual THSCA Coaching School and Convention in San Antonio, and according to Brence, will be rescheduled for a separate convention early next year in Arlington. In the meantime, the former Plano Senior head football coach is plenty thankful for one of the top accolades of his career.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brence said. “I didn’t really expect it — I never really think in those terms, but I’m so appreciative of everybody in Plano, from coach (Tom) Kimbrough, who hired me, and coach (John) Clark, who was the athletic director, and then all the people I coached with and taught school with, as well as the players. I had a very enjoyable run at it in Plano.”
Noting that he received word of his induction on a phone call while walking with his wife, Liz, through their neighborhood, Brence’s spot in the Hall of Honor comes just a few months since his retirement in December 2019 — a coda to a 39-year career in PISD athletics.
The bulk of that time was spent as one of the key cogs in the Plano football machine, coaching his way to three state championships with the Wildcats — two as an assistant under PISD icon Tom Kimbrough in 1986 and 1987 and one as a head coach in 1994.
“Even when I was the head coach, it was still a team thing. I was really proud to get the chance to try and keep everything going and in line,” Brence said. “It’s a tremendous challenge every year. Just because you have tradition doesn’t mean people will lay down for you. It’s just the opposite and they ratchet it up when they play you. We had so much tradition and kept it going, and then we hit a tough spell but rode through it and brought it back.”
Brence learned that all too well as an assistant for 11 seasons before taking the reins of the Wildcats in 1992.
“We won two state championships in a row when I was an assistant coach and I had never been around anything like that,” Brence said. “When I was in high school and college, I was in athletics but never for a team that won championships. I remember when we beat LaMarque in 1986, I couldn’t believe it. I was part of a state championship team in Texas.”
In 1994, Brence furthered penned his name in PISD football lore by coaching the Wildcats to their seventh state title — a number that stood as the most in Texas high school football at the time. All these years later, he still remembers the journey — the heartbreaking 36-13 setback to Converse Judson in the 1993 championship, the woeful close to the 1994 regular season with losses to Plano East and Lake Highlands, and the way Plano righted the ship just in time during the postseason. The Wildcats survived a tough bi-district bout with Mesquite, 24-19, before stringing together double-digit wins over Duncanville (28-14), Lufkin (38-14) and Odessa Permian (10-0) before shutting down Katy for a 28-7 victory in the 5A Division I title game.
“We got a roll there. We were so hot during that streak,” Brence said. “I still remember in that final game against Katy us being ahead 28-0 at the end of the third quarter that the thought hit me that we were going to win another championship. It was a tremendous thrill.”
The Brence-led Wildcats captured their title despite attempting just one pass in the championship game — a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The program’s tried-and-true veer offense amassed 373 rushing yards against Katy.
“We were checking at the line and executing at such a high level. It was really exciting,” Brence said.
Plenty appreciative of the players who donned the maroon and white during his tenure, Brence drew plenty of influence from the coaches he worked with over the years — a laundry list of names that includes luminaries like Kimbrough and Clark, to names like Robert Woods, Ken Hardison, Randall Chaddick, Steve Thomas, Mike Hughes, Reid Waller and Jaydon McCullough.
“I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as [Kimbrough]. He was totally committed to his job and that’s what he taught everybody,” Brence said. “I tried to follow suit and be the same way — committed to the program every way that I could be.”
Amassing a 120-70-1 record during a 15-year run as Plano’s head coach, which included 11 playoff appearances a pair of Texas High School Coach of the Year honors (1993 and 2007), the THSCA took notice — inducting Brence into the Hall of Honor alongside Bob Alpert, Joey Florence, Joey McGuire, John Parchman and Joe Bob Tyler.
“I’m very proud to go in with a group like that. Those guys were all tremendous,” Brence said.
When the THSCA recognizes the 2020 class next year, it’ll mark a brief return to the coaching world for Brence, who has transitioned to a different phase in his career. In retirement, Brence has begun working with retired teachers at Associated Member Benefits Advisors.
Although he admits his focus has drifted away from high school sports since his retirement, Brence said he’s ready to rekindle his fandom when games start back up.
“It’s very humbling to get an award like this, but thinking back on it, it was really all about the team. I just had a role on that team,” Brence said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.