Plano junior Justin Buenaventura (2) celebrates moments after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer on Saturday to help the Wildcats edge Plano East, 52-50.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

Plano junior Justin Buenaventura did it again.

For the second time in 30 days, and against the same opponent, the Wildcats' guard delivered in the clutch once more — sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Plano over Plano East, 52-50, on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in District 6-6A.

Plano East junior Jordan Mizell finishes a shot at the rim during Saturday's rematch against Plano.

