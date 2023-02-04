Plano junior Justin Buenaventura did it again.
For the second time in 30 days, and against the same opponent, the Wildcats' guard delivered in the clutch once more — sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Plano over Plano East, 52-50, on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in District 6-6A.
It was the season's second meeting between the two city rivals, both ranked in the state's top 15 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the second time that Buenaventura has mustered some late-game heroics against the Panthers.
On Jan. 6, he rebounded his own missed free throw and converted a put-back with five seconds remaining in overtime to top East, 60-59. Almost one month later, he stunned the home half of the Panthers' gymnasium amid a dizzying final possession that resulted in a last-ditch shot attempt a few feet behind the 3-point line and another euphoric finish for the Wildcats.
"I saw Justin McBride getting triple-teamed and I called for the ball," Buenaventura said. "I saw (East junior) Jon Tran coming at me, and I'm pretty sure he knew I was going to shoot it. I pump-faked it and followed my shot.
"I want to thank (assistant) coach (Craig) Sklar. Before that play, he was talking about someone being a hero. I knew it was going to be one of us."
FINAL: Plano 52, Plano East 50JUSTIN BUENAVENTURA DOES IT AGAIN!!!! GAME WINNER AT THE BUZZER!!! UNREAL!!! @PlanoBasketball takes over 1st place in 6-6A and stuns the home crowd here at East. Incredible game. pic.twitter.com/Wbz1HE0BhJ— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 4, 2023
It came with 4.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Plano trailing 50-49 with possession. It was the Wildcats' third attempt at a go-ahead basket after East had seized a one-point edge with 25 seconds to go, and despite having limited time to operate, head coach Dean Christian lauded the execution by his team.
"[Buenaventura] was supposed to get it initially and he missed him, but we told him to keep going and we entered it to Justin (McBride) on the side," Christian said. "It was supposed to be JB to Justin (McBride), but it ended up going Justin to JB, which was the secondary read.
"Of course, you want to get it to your big guy who can shoot those types of shots, but JB is just as capable a shooter. They kept running and moving to the spots, and fortunately we had enough time to get a shot off."
The improbable result made it that much sweeter for the Wildcats' 10th-year head coach.
"It's folklore stuff. It's stuff you feel like may never happen again," Christian said. "I'm just so happy for [Buenaventura] because he works so hard and we ask him to do so much. He guards their best player all game and he did a great job."
Buenaventura's game-winner capped a frenetic fourth quarter that began with the two rivals squared at 38-38. Plano, which spent much of the afternoon playing catch-up, stormed out to a 45-38 lead within the first two-and-a-half minutes of the final frame — a run ominously capped by a corner 3-pointer from Buenaventura.
The Panthers chipped away with a 12-4 rally of their own, taking the lead inside the final minute after junior Jordan Mizell finished a lob from junior Isaiah Brewington while being fouled. Mizell's made free throw following the and-one nudged East in front, 50-49.
"That's actually a Jeff Clarkson play," said Matt Wester, East head coach, referencing the Panthers' former head coach. "The play call was actually to not get that specific look, because we run it a lot and I felt like it wouldn't be there. But when the guy guarding the screener didn't help, it was open and we got it. Isaiah is the best at throwing those and Jordan is the best at finishing that, especially with his left hand."
Jordan Mizell!!! @PlanoEastHoops takes a 50-49 lead on Plano with 25 seconds to go after Isaiah Brewington lobs up an oop for Mizell, who finishes + a foul. pic.twitter.com/jX6QpYuydI— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 4, 2023
The Wildcats turned the ball over on their first two attempts to counter, including a second try with 11 seconds remaining that resulted in a steal by Mizell. As a result, East landed two opportunities to extend the lead on free throws but twice missed the front end of a one-and-one.
"You just try and put it in perspective for them," Wester said. "Yes, this game sucks and it hurts to lose that way, but we have bigger goals in mind. We want to win some games in the playoffs and that's still in front of us."
The Wildcats and Panthers had been on a crash-course for Saturday's much-anticipated rematch for weeks, knotted atop the 6-6A standings at 9-1 entering the afternoon. Plano broke that stalemate to improve to 10-1 and claim a season sweep of the Panthers, who dip to second place at 9-2 with three games remaining on their schedule.
"I'm really happy for our team and what it means for this group," Christian said. "They've been in the shadow of last year for so long, and at the end I was just happy that they executed what we drew up."
It required some resilience on Plano's part, trailing by as many as nine points in the first half opposite an attack-minded East squad. Despite the length of the Wildcats' frontcourt, the Panthers scored their first 14 points at the rim on Saturday — spreading the wealth with Mizell, junior Xavier Miller and senior Corey Upkins doing damage early for a 17-8 edge through one quarter.
East did well to limit Plano's effectiveness inside early on, but the Wildcats adjusted and found a bit more success attacking the paint with each quarter. While the Panthers' balance paved the early advantage — five different East players scored at least four points in the first half — Plano got going with a 7-1 run to conclude the second quarter, with junior Tyran Mason converting a short bucket in the paint to trim his team's deficit to 27-24 at halftime.
The Wildcats continued to attack the paint in the third quarter, again closing strong on a 6-0 run that knotted that count at 38-38 following a basket inside from senior Drew Forkner.
"We realized that they were doubling Justin (McBride) on the backside, so we went and inverted the floor with him," Christian said. "We put Tyran and Nikk (Williams) on the block and pulled Justin to the top. They started running two and three people at him and guys were open down low."
End 3Q: Plano East 38, Plano 38@PlanoBasketball battles back to tie it up on this bucket inside from Drew Forkner. Wildcats have had more and more success getting to the rim with each quarter. Justin McBride up to 13 pts for Plano, Nikk Williams has 10. pic.twitter.com/VSz5Ff3Zhp— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 4, 2023
Williams scored a team-high 14 points for Plano, including 10 in the second half. McBride (13 points) and Mason (12) also finished in double figures.
Mizell paced East with 14 points of his own, complemented by nine points from Brewington and eight from sophomore DJ Hall.
The Panthers look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday when a visit to Plano West, while Plano welcomes Coppell that same time.
"Being part of this rivalry is amazing. I love being part of Plano Senior. It's all such a blessing," Buenaventura said.
