PLANO -- It took all of one quarter for the Plano East girls basketball team to deal Coppell an adversity it hadn't yet faced during its historic 27-0 start to the 2021-22 season.
And as commendable as the No. 5-ranked Cowgirls' response was, the No. 7 Lady Panthers mustered just enough from their two senior anchors to withstand a furious comeback and maintain their grip on first place in District 6-6A.
Seniors Donavia Hall and Ada Anamekwe accounted for all seven of East's fourth-quarter points, including five straight to snap a 37-37 tie inside the final 90 seconds and tough out a 42-37 win to hand the previously unbeaten Cowgirls their first loss of the season.
"It's constant wear, constant pushing and constant shoving, but through it all, you've got to have that mentality of pulling this one out and doing it for your team," Anamekwe said. "You've got to do it for the people in the stands and for your school. That just makes you work even harder and that's always been my mindset. I want to make my team and my school proud, and it's a good thing to have that mindset to help push you."
Close as the final score wound up, the Lady Panthers and Cowgirls were tied on just two occasions on Tuesday -- 2-2 early in the first quarter and 37-37 with 1:30 remaining in the fourth after a jumper by Coppell junior Jules LaMendola capped a 20-2 run that had the visiting side of the East gymnasium in a frenzy.
The Lady Panthers, on the receiving end of a late-game flurry, at last managed to quell the Coppell firepower. Anamekwe earned a trip to the free throw line with 1:11 to go and calmly sank both for a 39-37 lead.
And with Coppell whipping the ball around the perimeter in search of a response, an errant pass eventually found the crosshairs of Hall. The SMU commit promptly intercepted a pass, raced up the floor and finished a layup through traffic for a 41-37 lead with 30 seconds to go.
FINAL: @PESHGirlsHoops 42, @CowgirlsBball 37Donavia Hall comes through in the clutch with a steal and score with 30 seconds left for a 2-possession lead that East nurses to the finish line. Lady Panthers survive a wild comeback attempt and hand Coppell its 1st loss. pic.twitter.com/Ubv6bgV9TR— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 12, 2022
The Cowgirls generated an open shot from the corner that sailed long, and Hall sank one final free throw on the other end for the 42-37 final -- a 5-0 finish for East after Coppell willed itself back into the ballgame with 16 unanswered points bridging the third and fourth quarters.
"Ultimately, we've got to find a way to finish games. We've been victim to that in some other games, including in our last tournament," said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. "These girls have been in big games before and we've got to start playing with that poise. It's where not having (senior) Kayla (Cooper) is really factoring in, so we've just got to keep learning from and find ways to be smart and close games."
As Cooper, an Oklahoma commit, continues to recover from a knee injury sustained earlier in the season, Hall and Anamekwe have helped steady the ship for the state-ranked Lady Panthers, who improved to 6-0 in district following Tuesday's win. Hall led all scorers with 16 points and Anamekwe tallied 13 points to go along with five steals.
"You can't speak enough to the job that those two have done with where we are with so many people out," Richardson said. "We have a short bench and they're going to have to play a ton of minutes and make plays like that. It's a luxury to have players like that who can get it done."
Those two helped set the tone on Tuesday as East blindsided Coppell with an 18-2 start by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers imposed their presence in the paint and on the glass, leaning on their pressure defense to generate nine turnovers in the opening frame to immediately deal the Cowgirls a deficit they hadn't faced all season.
"We talked about coming out and establishing a tone from the very beginning," Richardson said. "They're 27-0 and a really good team, but they hadn't seen anyone like us yet. We're the defending district champs and they're in our building, so we had to come out with that fire and establish that."
Coppell opened the contest with a put-back inside by senior India Howard for a 2-0 lead with 7:25 to go in the first quarter. By the time the Cowgirls recorded their next basket -- a LaMendola layup early in the second quarter -- they had snapped a run of 20 consecutive points scored by East.
"That first quarter was disastrous. It was about as bad as we've played all year. But they're a good team and their pressure bothered us a ton," said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. "We knew we had to chip away and string together a few stops in a row. We had to get in our offense after played so sped up most of the time and out of control. I thought they got a little tired down the stretch, but we couldn't make enough plays the last two minutes."
HALF: Plano East 25, Coppell 9An even 7-7 quarter between the 2 best defenses in 6-6A. Donavia Hall has 9 pts at the half for East, including this 3 below. Jules LaMendola pacing Coppell with 6 pts. pic.twitter.com/oFf8VXvkJE— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 12, 2022
Already depleted in the backcourt without both Cooper and junior Rachel Wang, East's depth was tested as the ballgame wore on. Several of East's big-minute players battled foul trouble, which helped Coppell suppress the Lady Panthers' defensive pressure.
And after the sluggish start, the Cowgirls found their own rhythm on defense. Coppell generated seven turnovers in the second quarter and five in the fourth, trapping and pressing the Lady Panthers to ignite its own transition attack. After allowing 18 points in the first quarter, the Cowgirls surrendered 24 the rest of the way.
"They've been competitive since we started offseason back in March. They've played with a chip on their shoulder and a never-quit mentality and it showed," Murphy said. "I don't think Coppell girls basketball has had too many games like this lately and I think the moment got to us early on, but once we settled down and played our basketball we made it more competitive."
Trailing at the half 25-9, Coppell cut its deficit to 12 points in the third quarter before East ballooned the lead back to 35-17 following back-to-back and-one baskets by Anamekwe and sophomore Doniya Hall.
The Cowgirls countered with a 16-0 run that included more than six scoreless minutes for East. Coppell's depth shined with six different players scoring during the rally -- from a circus shot by sophomore Isabella Spiller to beat the third-quarter buzzer to a blitz of 3-pointers from LaMendola, junior Allyssa Potter and junior Saiya Patel to will the Cowgirls back into the ballgame.
"They hit a couple buckets and it just lit a fire under them. And that's where we lose our focus a bit and stop executing on the offensive end," Richardson said.
End 3Q: Plano East 35, Coppell 21An absolute circus shot by Coppell's Isabella Spiller beats the buzzer. Let's see if that carries over as the Cowgirls try to keep their unbeaten record intact despite a large road deficit. pic.twitter.com/RhTktmEtxd— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 12, 2022
In defeat, the Cowgirls were paced by 15 points from LaMendola and six apiece from Potter and Patel. Coppell, which fell to 5-1 in district and 27-1 overall, looks to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Flower Mound.
East closes out the first half of district play that same time on the road at Marcus.
