Due to the varied sizes of its member schools, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools let schools establish their own return-to-play protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With high school athletics shut down for the spring, and summer workouts just now beginning, John Paul II is taking its time as student-athletes reacclimate themselves after three months away.
The Cardinals conducted their first week of limited workouts on Monday — devoting the first few days on the practice field exclusively to conditioning work. Any initial strength training was limited to bodyweight exercises and John Paul is holding off on any sport-specific work, at least for its first week of workouts.
“We’re not going to go there just yet,” said George Teague, John Paul head football coach and athletic director. “I talked to a lot of college coaches to see what they were doing and how they were getting their guys ready … These first four days, at least, weren’t going to be the difference in us getting back to the championship game and we just want to ease them in to start.”
Through those discussions, including several Zoom meetings with other members of the John Paul staff, Teague and company developed a procedure they felt comfortable in applying as student-athletes resume preparations for the 2020-21 school year. Helping shape the summer’s itinerary were the school’s athletic trainers, Joan Hart and Robb Leibold, and sports performance coaches Jermaine Love and Kendall Bass.
“I’m fortunate. We’ve got two full-time strength coaches and two full-time athletic trainers. They’ve got the brains to help guide us through something like this,” Teague said.
As such, guidelines have been put in place to steer athletes through workouts while remaining in compliance with social distancing and proper hygiene. Before Wednesday’s workout, athletes lined up outside the practice field, all within a reasonable distance from one another, to be screened and checked for coronavirus symptoms by a trainer. Hand sanitizer bottles were put to use at the check-in stations.
Teague noted that there was an added excitement to things on Monday, with athletes arriving up to 30 minutes early for the workout. Just how many would be on hand when Monday’s first round of workouts began, given the nature of the pandemic, was up for question, though.
“It’s been very challenging and very different. Going into this, we weren’t even sure how many kids we were going to have,” Teague said. “We didn’t know if it would be 30 kids or 100 kids. We had to figure out the groups and how to keep everyone spaced out. We even did surveys with families to see how they felt about letting their kids work out.”
The final tally erred on the larger side, with more than 100 on hand just for the boys portion of Wednesday’s workout — the Cardinals conduct two separate sessions each day, one at 8 a.m. for girls and another at 10 a.m. for boys. Workouts are open to all athletes currently enrolled at the high school and include participants in all sports.
To accommodate the number of students, athletes were split into seven groups of approximately 15 students apiece and spaced out around the practice field. Coaches led a bodyweight-intensive start to the workout, with athletes churning through lunges, push-ups, planks and ab exercises. The focus later shifted to explosive movements, as athletes steadily built up speed while sprinting down the straightaway of the school’s track.
It’s a different approach than John Paul is accustomed to with its strength and conditioning workouts, given the parameters in place. In addition to adhering to social distancing and proper hygiene, the Cardinals aren’t allowed to conduct any activities indoors, a verdict from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, and can’t use their weight room until those restrictions are lifted. Teague said that decision could come on Monday.
Until then, the John Paul staff is simply looking to reacquaint their student-athletes with the level of fitness they’ll need during the school year.
“I want them to learn about what happened in the time they were at home. No matter how hard you worked by yourself, it wasn’t enough,” Teague said. “When you’re alone, it’s too easy to cheat yourself out of a rep or not run quite fast enough. You need that accountability, whether it’s from a strength coach or a friend.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.