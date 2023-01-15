Idara Udo

Plano East senior Idara Udo, right, rises for the tip-off during the Lady Panthers' District 6-6A matchup against state-ranked Coppell.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

Since her freshman season, Plano East's Idara Udo has anchored the interior for some of the most successful teams in Lady Panther basketball history. Now a senior, Udo has taken the reins.

As the lone full-time starter back in the fold for this season following the graduation of East's decorated 2022 class, Udo is bringing along a squad chalked in varsity newcomers and helping build off the standard created by her predecessors.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments