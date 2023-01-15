Since her freshman season, Plano East's Idara Udo has anchored the interior for some of the most successful teams in Lady Panther basketball history. Now a senior, Udo has taken the reins.
As the lone full-time starter back in the fold for this season following the graduation of East's decorated 2022 class, Udo is bringing along a squad chalked in varsity newcomers and helping build off the standard created by her predecessors.
Following wins over Lewisville and Plano, Udo has East in the thick of the playoff mix near the midpoint of the District 6-6A schedule. In those aforementioned victories, Udo's value was immense — averaging 16 points and 15 rebounds per game.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Udo discusses the evolution of her role on the Lady Panthers, what she learned from last year's senior class, and what it has been like playing on varsity with her younger sister, Sema.
SLM: Congrats on the recent wins over Lewisville and Plano. What has fallen into place for the team during this winning streak?
IU: Thank you. I think all of the different aspects of our team are really starting to come together, and all the moving parts are falling in place. Also, everyone executing the game plan coach (Derrick Richardson) has for us every game has helped a lot.
SLM: As the most experienced player on varsity this season, what has it been like having to step into that lead role?
IU: Honestly, it hasn't been an easy journey, and I'm still working on how to be the best leader I cam be, but it has been so rewarding gaining trust from my teammates to step up into that role.
SLM: You've been a big part of some of the most successful seasons in East girls basketball history. What has it meant to help put that program back on the map?
IU: It has meant the absolute world to me to be a part of Plano East history, and I wouldn't trade the experience or the process it took to get there for the world. Im really happy there's sort of a legacy behind East girls basketball and i'm even happier I got to be a part of it.
SLM: When you think of your years playing alongside last year's seniors like Donavia Hall, Ada Anamekwe and Kayla Cooper, what kind of influence did those players have on your growth and what did you learn from them?
IU: The influence that they had on me is greater than I can put into words. They pushed me to be better and celebrated me at each milestone of my high school career. Them being so talented and me having to work hard to stay up with them helped my growth tremendously.
SLM:What has it been like playing on varsity with your younger sister, Sema, over the past year-and-a-half?
IU: It has been a great experience. We argue sometimes as all sisters do, but I love getting to share the game we love on the same court, and I love working to improve my game with her by my side.
SLM: You've always been a dominant rebounder, which isn't the easiest role to take on. What goes into your approach to that part of the game?
IU: My main approach to rebounding is just looking at it as another opportunity for my team to have the ball and score. I can't take credit for that mindset originally, because my mom told me that.
SLM: When you think back to the player you were as a freshman and sophomore, where have you seen the most growth in your game now that you're a senior?
IU: I think the most growth I've seen in my game is my ability to get up and down the court, my ability to finish layups through contact and my rebounding.
SLM: What will you miss most about high school basketball once the season is over?
IU: I will definitely miss playing on Friday nights because that's the main thing that motivates me to get through the week. I'll also miss all the fun memories with my teammates and just getting to be around them every day.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a game?
IU: I usually listen to a hype playlist with my sister before the game.
