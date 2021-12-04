The Plano East girls basketball team could not have asked for much more during the first month of the 2021-2022 season.
The Panthers, fresh off a trip to the regional finals a year ago, entered the season with high expectations and they have hit the ground running.
Plano East entered the week with just one loss—a tight, two-point decision to defending state Class 6A state champion DeSoto—and its body of work allowed it to rise to No. 2 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll and No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.
The Panthers certainly looked the part of one of the state’s best during the first three rounds of the Curtis Culwell Invitational, winning by an average of 43 points per contest.
But Plano East found itself in an unfamiliar spot in the championship game on Saturday against Highland Park—behind.
The Scots had done their best to slow the tempo and frustrate the Panthers and that strategy worked for much of the night, as they led for a majority of the game, including opening double-digit margins on a couple of occasions.
But Plano East has been through the battles before, and it called on that experience, turning up the defensive intensity down the stretch to force overtime and that set the stage for the dramatics, as Donavia Hall scored inside and was fouled with 1.3 seconds left and that 3-point play lifted the Panthers to a 47-44 victory to win the tournament championship at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Plano East improves to 12-1 as it heads into the start of the 6-6A campaign on Tuesday with a home game against Hebron.
The overtime typified much of the game, with Highland Park maintaining possession and limiting the Panthers’ chances on the other end.
The PESH defense did a good job itself, as neither team scored until the Scots’ Vivian Jin got free for a layup to take a 42-40 lead with 2:20 left.
It took Plano East nearly three minutes to get on the board in the extra period, but Hall broke the drought with a 10-footer and then after forcing a turnover, the Panthers took a brief 44-42 lead on a layup by Ada Anamekwe.
Highland Park came right back, as Riley Herrod knocked down a jumper to tie it with 50 seconds left.
As it did at the end of regulation, Plano East opted to hold for the final shot, and after a couple of timeouts by both sides, Hall slashed to the basket and converted the game-winner to spark the celebration.
That moment looked as if it was not in the cards a little earlier when Jin drained a 3-pointer to give the Scots a 35-25 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers turned to their defense, which forced 11 turnovers in the final frame, and four more in overtime, but despite the extra chances, they were still down 38-29 with under four minutes left.
Anamekwe provided the spark, as she converted a three-point play and then turned a steal into a layup to close to within 38-33.
After a basket by Highland Park’s Paris Lauro, Anamekwe hit a free throw and Idara Udo scored on a putback to make it a four-point game with two minutes remaining.
It looked as if it was not meant to be, as after a layup by Anamekwe, Plano East missed four consecutive 3-pointers and a pair of free throws that could have tied the game or given them the lead, but their persistence paid off, with Nora Ritchie hitting a pair of clutch free throws to tie it at 40-40 with 36 seconds left.
The Panthers would have the final chance to end it there, but while that shot fell off the mark, it only added to the build-up for the overtime game-winner.
Anamekwe paced Plano East with 15 points, with Hall adding 10, all of which came in the second half and overtime, while the Scots got 15 points from Lauro and 14 from Jin.
Highland Park had made it clear from the opening tip what its initial game plan was going to be.
After Plano East controlled the tip and missed a quick shot, the Scots proceeded to run the next 90 seconds off the clock while working their offense.
Though the possession ended in a turnover, it did set the early tone and the first quarter ended with Highland Park holding a 4-3 lead.
The pace began to pick up in the second quarter, but it saw the Scots not just matching the Panthers, but outdoing them.
After Plano East grabbed a 5-4 advantage for what would be its lone lead in regulation, Highland Park was doing what it needed, getting a three-point play from Lauro and treys from Kate Jackson and Jin to help them take a 20-16 lead into halftime.
That momentum carried over into the second half, with Jin knocking down another 3-pointer and Lauro scoring on a putback.
Following a 3-pointer from Hall, the Scots came right back with two free throws from Lauro and a 3-pointer and a layup from Maddie Heiss and they suddenly led 32-21 late in the third quarter.
Udo tried to provide a spark with a couple of baskets on the inside late in the frame, but Jin again struck from the perimeter early in the fourth to restore the double-digit margin at 35-25.
But winning championships is about making plays down the stretch, and that is what Plano East was able to do from that point on to leave the Culwell Center with the trophy.
