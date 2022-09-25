Plano West senior Haley Harper was kept plenty busy during her junior year, juggling commitments to her high school and club soccer teams while also developing a passion for long-distance running.
This fall, Harper has shed the weight of that workload and narrowed her focus to cross country, and it has been quite the payoff so far.
Harper has finished in the top 10 of four high-profile races this season, including a win at the Rock Hill Twilight Invitational on Aug. 19 and a second-place run at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede on Sept. 10.
She has done so while shaving several minutes off her times from last year, and she hopes that leads to a successful postseason in one of the most talent-rich regions in the entire state.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Harper discusses the improvements she has made as a runner, her decision to focus on cross country, and goals for her senior year.
SLM: Congrats on your season up to this point. With how much time you've dropped from last season, what went into those improvements with your running?
HH: With last year being my first year running, it was all very new to me, but now I am way more knowledgeable about the sport and I now know what it takes to perform at my best and at the highest level.
I make sure I get the right amounts of sleep, which is at least eight hours of sleep everyday. I eat way more than what I used to and stay hydrated throughout the day. Recovery is very important, so I take at least one complete rest day once a week, which for me is Sunday. I give my body a break when I know it’s tired.
Not only have these helped me but my team has also helped me improve. This whole summer, and even starting last year, I ran with the guys. I knew that they would motivate and push me.
SLM: You're not far removed from running a PR in the 5K at the McKinney Boyd Bronco Stampede. What do you remember about that race as far as what felt right and what helped you turn in that kind of time?
HH: Going into the Bronco Stampede race, I was definitely nervous but excited at the same time. It was a course I had never run before, but my teammates have and all I could remember was the night before, the girls telling me how brutal it is because of the hills.
I felt very good in that race especially since I PR'ed on a more challenging course and I now know that once I hit a flatter course, I can expect even bigger expectations and improvements. The weather during that race was pretty nice so that was a bonus, but I knew that going into the race I had to be mentally strong and not let the fact that hills were going to tear me down.
It was an awesome race and I ended up getting second place, so it for sure felt right.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
HH: I am actually a captain for the girls side of the team, and I think I’m a role model for the girls. I haven’t been here long, and it just shows that all my hard work and dedication to this sport and team shows that I really care about them.
My coaches tell me that they look up to me and that it makes them want to improve and get better so we can do well as a team overall.
SLM: How long have you been running cross country and what gravitated you to the sport?
HH: I have only been running for two years. I joined the team two weeks before school started of my junior year. My soccer teammate, who was on the cross country team already, kept bugging me to come to a practice.
I wasn’t very sure about the whole running idea, but the coaches and my teammate said I need to try it out. I gave it a shot and now it’s something all I think about, love and am very passionate about.
SLM: For as long as you played soccer, what went into the decision to devote your time to cross country instead?
HH: I was running and playing high school and club soccer at the same time. It was definitely exhausting and draining I’ll be honest.
During that time, I was slowly losing my passion for soccer but then gaining a love for running. I knew that when I started to not want to go to games or practices for soccer that it just wasn’t for me anymore. Running was on my mind all the time, all I wanted to do was to improve, and be the best I could be in the sport and I fell in love with it.
So with that, I knew that I needed to pick one and focus on it, and the obvious answer was to stick with running.
SLM: What goals do you have for your senior season?
HH: I have many individual and team goals going into my senior season. I want to break five minutes in the mile, which my current mile is a 5:09. I want to break the girls school 5K record, which is a 17:32. My current PR is a 17:41, so I’m a few seconds off.
But I eventually want to go sub-17:20 in the 5K as well. For the team aspect, I want the girls team to get out of district and go off to the regional meet. How the team and I have been training, these goals seem to be on the right track.
