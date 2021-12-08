PLANO — Soldiering through a recent string of close losses, the Plano West girls basketball team came out on the other side of one of those razor-thin matchups at the perfect time.
The Lady Wolves got their District 6-6A campaign underway Tuesday and in familiar fashion — neither West nor Lewisville held more than a two-possession lead in their back-and-forth conference opener. The fourth quarter alone featured three lead changes and three ties, with a slew of timely makes from the free throw line helping the Lady Wolves keep the Lady Farmers at bay for a 46-43 home victory.
“It felt great. In district, these are the ones that really count,” said Monica Marsh, West senior. “Just being able to start off with a strong win is good for us to continue on throughout the schedule.”
FINAL: Plano West 46, Lewisville 43Lady Farmers can't get a shot off, thanks to a late steal by Monica Marsh to seal the win to open district play. Marsh caught fire in the 4th quarter to finish with 25 points for @pwladywolves. Mya Dotson laces @LHS_LadyHoops with 16 points. pic.twitter.com/LaBvVZ1U3E— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 8, 2021
Marsh had plenty of say in the Lady Wolves’ district-opening rally, helping West erase a 32-26 deficit entering the fourth quarter. She did so by scoring 14 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, including six consecutive free throws to help West eke ahead in the game’s final minute.
The Lady Wolves turned their six-point deficit into a five-point lead at 38-33 following a floater by Marsh with five minutes to play before Lewisville responded with a 7-0 run, highlighted by an energetic sequence by junior Mya Dotson to seize a 40-38 lead with 2:30 to go. After initially tying the game at 38-38 on a free throw, Dotson managed to rebound a miss on her second attempt from the line and promptly converted a layup to put the Lady Farmers in front.
Dotson, who led Lewisville with 16 points on the night, added four steals in the loss, including two late that helped the Lady Farmers pull even at 42-42 tie inside the game’s final minute. But keeping Marsh off the line was a chore as West entered the bonus. The sharpshooter drew fouls on the Lady Wolves’ next two possessions and converted both free throws on each trip for a 46-43 lead with 13 seconds remaining.
And as Lewisville hurried up the floor, a potential game-tying shot never materialized as Marsh recorded her seventh steal of the ballgame to run out the remainder of the game clock.
“We needed this win and I knew what I had to do to help us get there,” Marsh said. “We weren’t hitting shots like we normally do, so I knew to drive to the basket and try to draw a foul. Once they started fouling, it got us to the free throw line and got us the lead back.”
It was a timely response by West after Lewisville had strung together a productive third quarter bolstered by aggression on the glass. The Lady Farmers grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the third frame alone, including at least one by all five starters, and turned several of those second-chance opportunities into points to build a two-possession lead heading into the fourth.
“I think everybody’s effort was off the charts — Mya’s hustle, Jada (Harper’s) big block at the end. Everyone was flying around and the effort was definitely there,” said Catherine Williams, Lewisville head coach. “I told them afterwards that this looks like a completely different team from two weeks ago, and I can definitely appreciate that effort.”
Dotson grabbed five offensive rebounds in the loss, while senior Kyra Franklin logged a double-double on 10 points and 12 boards. Freshman Presley Scott added seven points for the Lady Farmers.
“We had some key turnovers where that were on us — we just kept trying to enter the ball on one side of the floor. That, plus we missed 13 free throws. That’ll do it right there,” Williams said.
West, meanwhile, returned the favor by complementing Marsh’s fourth-quarter flurry with six points off put-backs by three players off its bench — sophomores Ava Shane, Joey Pearson and junior Victoria Hathaway.
“We know we’ll have to go to our bench if we’re not performing, so just for them to step up and compete the way they did tonight means a whole lot,” said Khamryn Hopkins, West junior.
Senior Hiba Malkawi added nine points as the Lady Wolves halted a five-game losing streak with their first district-opening win since 2015. West’s win came despite missing first-year head coach Charlie Grant, who was out with an illness. Assistant coaches Brian Walker and Shantel Pointer coached the Lady Wolves in his absence.
West gets a chance to build off Tuesday’s victory at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they visit unbeaten Coppell, while Lewisville looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano East.
