A memorial service for longtime assistant football coach Steve Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hunters Glenn Baptist Church in Plano.
Thomas coached for more than 50 years, including nearly 40 in Plano ISD. He coached offensive and defensive linemen, as well as special teams, at Plano and contributed to the football program’s last three UIL state championships in 1986, 1987 and 1994.
Thomas died on Aug. 14, 2020 at age 77.
Thomas’ influence spanned well beyond the gridiron, leaving a legacy of faith, leadership and selflessness that left an indelible mark on PISD athletics. He was a prominent voice for plenty of young coaches who passed through Plano and also helped grow the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.
Thomas routinely led charitable initiatives during the holidays as well, including around Christmas time when he and members of the Plano football program served food and gave gifts to kids at the Douglass Community Center.
“[Thomas] was a funny guy, a great storyteller, had a great sense of humor and was so much fun to be around. When it comes to coaching, guys like him are what it’s all about,” said Gerald Brence, former Plano ISD athletic director, to Star Local Media in August 2020.
“He’s a great example and he’ll be missed. I know that hopefully he touched a lot of coaches like me that will carry on his message and live their lives the way he lived his,” said Jaydon McCullough, former Plano head football coach, to Star Local Media in August 2020.
