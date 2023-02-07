Cody White

Cody White has been named the next football coach at Plano.

 Photo courtesy of Plano ISD

On Tuesday, Plano ISD announced Cody White as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano Senior High School.

With more than 28 years of coaching experience under his belt, White comes to Plano after previously leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). During his tenure in Tennessee, which dates back to 2012, White was a three-time state coach of the year recipient and Brentwood athletics totaled 39 team state championships under his leadership.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments