On Tuesday, Plano ISD announced Cody White as the next head football coach and athletic coordinator at Plano Senior High School.
With more than 28 years of coaching experience under his belt, White comes to Plano after previously leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.). During his tenure in Tennessee, which dates back to 2012, White was a three-time state coach of the year recipient and Brentwood athletics totaled 39 team state championships under his leadership.
As a head football coach, White has amassed a career record of 138-49 with four state championships and six state semifinal appearances. In addition to Brentwood, White also led the football program at Denison for seven years with additional stops at the offensive coordinator at Odessa Permian and the passing game coordinator at Highland Park. He also coached quarterbacks at the latter two.
"I am beyond humbled to have the opportunity to lead the football program at Plano Senior High,” White said in a statement. “The tradition, administrative support and upward trajectory of the school makes this an incredibly exciting position. I look forward to being able to serve the student athletes, coaches, teachers, and the community in this role.”
White takes over Todd Ford, who resigned from his post after three seasons to pursue an opportunity outside of coaching. Ford totaled a 7-21 record during his time at Plano but improved the team's win total each season. That included a 4-7 campaign last season that culminated in the program's first playoff appearance since 2017.
“Coach White has been a very successful football coach and athletic director throughout his career, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have with all of our athletic programs," said Jeff Smith, PISD athletic director, in a statement. "As we move forward together, we look forward to supporting Coach White as he leads our Plano Wildcats.”
