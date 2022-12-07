PLANO — Of the Plano East boys basketball team's first 10 wins of the season, eight have come by double digits.
But in the event that the No. 24-ranked Panthers find themselves in close quarters, head coach Matt Wester has noticed a confidence within this squad to make the right plays late to keep an opponent at bay.
"They do a lot of the little thing that contribute to winning. Late in games, they're not taking bad shots or making bad mistakes," Wester said. "Games like tonight, you can see they're really figuring out what needs to be done late and how to make those winning plays at the end."
East did so behind a strong fourth quarter on Tuesday, holding off a game effort from visiting McKinney Boyd for a 70-62 win to improve to 11-1 on the year.
It's a familiar feeling for the Panthers, who started last season at 14-0 and had just one loss entering the brunt of their District 6-6A schedule in January. East has conjured a similar productivity to begin its 2022-23 campaign but had its hands full with an improved Broncos squad on Tuesday.
The Panthers held just a 50-46 lead through three quarters and that two-score margin held through the fourth quarter's midpoint before East shifted gears. In a span of 90 seconds, the Panthers swelled their lead to double figures at 64-52 with an 8-0 run punctuated by a steal and layup from junior Isaiah Brewington with 2:10 to go.
Boyd stayed game, however, dialing up its pressure on defense and thriving on the lights-out shot-making from senior Dre McKnight, who scored a game-high 30 points on the night. Seven of McKnight's baskets came from long range, including one with 22 seconds to go that trimmed the deficit to 68-62.
"It's simple stuff, but once he starts feeling it, you just kind of let him go and see what he can do. He's a really good player who had a great night," said Kyle Lintelman, Boyd head coach.
Boyd had a chance to make it a one-score game, but the Panthers sent multiple defenders at McKnight to force a miss, which led to a fast-break finish from junior Ethan Moss in the game's closing seconds.
It was the last of several transition chances by the Panthers, who pushed the ball after seemingly every Boyd miss on Tuesday. That contributed to an up-tempo first quarter that saw Boyd build a 21-20 lead, only for East's defense to dictate a second quarter where the Panthers surrendered just five points and opened up a 33-26 advantage by halftime.
"The second quarter was huge for us. We gave up 21 in the first quarter and I don't think we've done that all year," Wester said. "In the second, they scored five on seven shot attempts. When they closed the gap, it felt like they were just making a lot of really tough shots, so I'm glad we had that second quarter to get a bit of a cushion."
Sophomore DJ Hall was a catalyst off the bench with 10 of his team-high 18 points coming in the first half. Junior Jordan Mizell, meanwhile, got rolling in the second half with 10 of his 15 points.
McKnight spearheaded the Broncos' effort on Tuesday, while senior Mannie Odo chipped in 10 points. Odo added five steals in the win, helping spark a run of 10 straight points to open the third quarter. The loss dropped the Broncos to 7-3 on the year.
"I was really proud of the energy we came out with after halftime," Lintelman said. "We talked about wanting to make them call a timeout within the first three or four minutes by going on a run, and we did that. It was all about the energy from our guards picking them up full court."
5-6A girls building momentum
District play begins on Monday in 5-6A — a league that has already had three different teams appear on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings during the first month of the season.
Reigning district champion Denton Braswell leads the charge once again, but two other programs that notched playoff berths last season scored double-digit road wins on Tuesday. Allen used a big second half to distance from Rockwall for a 43-31 victory, and Prosper closed strong to top Rockwall-Heath, 47-25.
Allen held just a 23-22 lead at halftime before surrendering only nine points the rest of the way. Prosper, meanwhile, outscored Heath 14-2 in the fourth quarter.
Allen was led by a combined 25 points from seniors Raimi McCrary (13) and Alana Goosby (12), while Prosper was paced by 18 points from sophomore Kendall Mosley and 10 from junior Olivia Pennington.
McKinney Boyd, meanwhile, continued to make strides under first-year head coach Kristen Hargrove by picking up a 48-38 win over Carrollton Newman Smith on Tuesday.
Scores around the area
Boys
Frisco Centennial 48, McKinney North 40
Plano 78, Frisco Memorial 66
Frisco Liberty 61, McKinney 59
Prestonwood Christian 60, Bishop Lynch 46
Paris 58, Celina 44
Girls
Lovejoy 61, Frisco Centennial 41
McKinney North 39, Royse City 37
Bishop Lynch 69, Prestonwood Christian 47
Mansfield Legacy 65, Prosper Rock Hill 47
Sherman 60, Celina 40
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.