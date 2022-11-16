Plano vs Argyle

Plano senior Salese Blow, right, brings the ball up the floor against state-ranked Argyle on Tuesday night.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Plano girls basketball team found its way into the win column on Nov. 11 courtesy of a 46-point outburst by senior Salese Blow to overtake Lake Highlands, 68-53.

Early into Tuesday's home tussle with Class 5A No. 5-ranked Argyle, Blow looked to be well on her way to another monster scoring night. The Wichita State commit scored all 19 of her team's points in the first half and helped will a second-quarter rally by the Lady Wildcats, but the collective depth of the six-time state champion Lady Eagles was too much in a 58-35 victory on Tuesday.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments