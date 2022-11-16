The Plano girls basketball team found its way into the win column on Nov. 11 courtesy of a 46-point outburst by senior Salese Blow to overtake Lake Highlands, 68-53.
Early into Tuesday's home tussle with Class 5A No. 5-ranked Argyle, Blow looked to be well on her way to another monster scoring night. The Wichita State commit scored all 19 of her team's points in the first half and helped will a second-quarter rally by the Lady Wildcats, but the collective depth of the six-time state champion Lady Eagles was too much in a 58-35 victory on Tuesday.
"We've had a tough schedule and we've come into this season without much experience. We're reloading a bit after graduating so many seniors," said Kelly Stallings, Plano head coach. "We've had to battle some early-season injuries and other people have had to come in and fill those roles, so it's a blessing in terms of people getting lots of time to improve. The schedule was on purpose, to test us early and see where we're at. Argyle is a very disciplined team that's full of veterans. They run their stuff and they take advantage when you have a lapse."
Prior to taking on Argyle, the Lady Wildcats already squared off with perennial playoff programs Allen and Sachse. Plano found itself playing catch-up in all three contests, including a 17-3 deficit on Tuesday behind a sizzling shooting night for the Lady Eagles.
But Blow caught fire, helping will a 17-2 run that saw the Lady Wildcats trim their deficit to 19-17 less than two minutes into the second quarter. She scored every Plano point during that run, using screens to open up looks from beyond the arc and weaving her way through Argyle's defense for a bevy of finishes inside.
"Her role has gradually increased since she was a sophomore," Stallings said. "She took on a lot more of a scoring responsibility last season and she has higher expectations of herself this year. There's room to grow and she just has to continue her development over the course of the year."
It's Plano's early-season plight, acclimating a rotation flushed with varsity newcomers with one of the area's premier offensive weapons as the fulcrum. An injury to junior Danielle Bennett, one of the Lady Wildcats' only other big-minute returners, has only compounded matters.
In the case of Tuesday's game, it wasn't until 5:25 remained in the third quarter when a Plano player other than Blow converted a basket with sophomore Kenya Palmer-Taylor draining a 3-pointer. Blow finished with 28 points, scoring or assisting on all but two Plano baskets, while senior Zen Nuako was active on the glass with eight rebounds and senior Khadija Aruna rejected five shots down low.
"It's just a matter of continuing to gain that experience," Stallings said. "We've seen our young players grow from Game One to tonight with their confidence and what they can do on the court and what we need them to do when they get the ball."
Argyle, meanwhile, restored order after Blow's early onslaught. The Lady Eagles countered Plano's second-quarter rally with a 10-0 run and never again let the lead creep into single digits.
Argyle's scoring depth and rebounding fueled the run, buoyed by Gabby Campbell's 15 points.
Boyd wins crosstown bout with North
It may be less than a week into the start of non-district games in boys basketball, but first-year McKinney Boyd head coach Kyle Lintelman likened Tuesday's atmosphere against McKinney North to that of a playoff game.
"It's something I'm learning, these crosstown games are a really big deal here," he said. "Sometimes basketball games in November won't usually draw much of a crowd, but last night was great. We had both student sections chanting back and forth, and it really felt like something special for our whole student body."
And it resulted in a win for the Broncos on North's home floor, overcoming a slow start to outlast the Bulldogs for a 63-51 victory.
North controlled the opening frame, holding Boyd to six points before the visitors erupted for a combined 45 points between the second and third quarters, building a 51-39 lead entering the fourth. Lintelman lauded his team's ball movement in the win, a by-product of Boyd's up-tempo approach under their new head coach.
Senior Dre McKnight has been the catalyst for the Broncos' productive start, and that continued on Tuesday with 22 points. Junior Hudson Boring and senior Mannie Odo chipped in 11 apiece, while seniors Tyler Lair and Shane Paelke notched 18 and 11 points, respectively, for North.
Elsewhere in the area
*Plano West swept its pair of preseason games on Tuesday. Senior Monica Marsh scored 26 points to lead the Lady Wolves past Richardson 55-46, while the boys got 15 points apiece from sophomore Jaylen Lawal and senior Omari Burnett in a 66-52 win over Southlake Carroll.
*Ditto for Plano East, which got 21 points from junior Xavier Miller to pace a 64-47 win over Rowlett, while senior Idara Udo poured in 14 points to help the Lady Panthers hold off Sachse for a 39-36 victory.
*Allen, ranked No. 3 in the preseason TABC state polls, made short work of Northwest Eaton on Tuesday, 83-47. The Eagles had six players finish with at least nine points in the lopsided win, led by 11 apiece from seniors Mekhi Johnson and Cole Denton.
*A big second half from Skyline culminated in a basket at the buzzer to down Allen, 43-41, on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles got 12 points from junior Skye Pepp in defeat, heading into the team's host tournament, the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest, from Thursday-Saturday.
*Denton Braswell used a 19-6 fourth quarter to overtake McKinney North in a matchup between state-ranked girls basketball programs on Tuesday. The Bulldogs held a 21-16 lead at the half and a 27-24 advantage through three before Braswell's late blitz. North got nine points apiece from juniors Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris, but the team had a tough time slowing towering Lady Bengals post Torie Sevier, who finished with a game-high 15 points.
