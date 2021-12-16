PLANO — Stoic as Plano seniors Cameron Robertson and Sullivan Burns appeared for most of Wednesday morning, the two couldn’t help but crack smiles as the applause filled the Wildcats’ gymnasium.
Burns and Sullivan have been playing their crafts on the gridiron together long before donning maroon and white — including during their middle school days at Wilson — and went on to carve out all-district senior campaigns at Plano.
On Wednesday, the two put pen to paper, signing letters of intent on the first day that football players could finalize commitments to play college. Robertson signed with North Texas and Burns inked with Tulane.
“It’s my passion and this is what I want to do,” Burns said. “I’ve had people telling me I’m special for a long time and I’m very thankful to be able to play the game of football.”
Burns, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle, had his recruitment go down to the wire. The offensive lineman had verbally committed to Florida International in August but reopened his recruiting on Nov. 19 in the wake of FIU’s decision to not bring back head coach Butch Davis.
But as one door closed, several other opportunities opened up — Burns received multiple offers following his decommitment, including Tulane. Burns took a visit to the New Orleans-based campus on Dec. 10 and verbally committed on Monday before signing two days later.
“I’m planning to graduate early in January, so it’s a chance to play early as a freshman,” Burns said. “Also, there really aren’t many downsides to that school. It’s a great education, a great campus, great location, great coaching staff — there are so many great things about that school and I’m just excited to get down there.”
Burns started three years on the offensive line at Plano, including an all-district first-team campaign as a senior where he totaled 35 pins, 24 dominations and 22 knockdowns.
Robertson, meanwhile, won’t have to travel far as he begins preparing for the next chapter of his football career. The standout edge rusher verbally committed to UNT in November following a busy recruiting trail that included fielding 11 scholarship offers between February and April. Robertson mentioned Arkansas State, San Diego State and Toledo as other schools he strongly considered.
“[UNT] definitely showed the most love and interest each week,” Robertson said. “They were always checking up on me and I just felt like it was the best fit position-wise as well. I also trust in the coaching staff — guys like (UNT defensive line coach) Matt Passwaters and (head coach) Seth Littrell are great coaches.”
Robertson suited up for Plano as a senior after three seasons at John Paul II, earning TAPPS all-state honors as a junior, and immediately made an impact up front for the Wildcats. He totaled 76 tackles, including 21 for a loss of yardage, as well as 11 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures en route to an all-district first team spot.
He'll look to carry that success into college, and may even line up opposite an old teammate before too long.
“Recently, during camps, we probably had eight reps against each other — I won four and he won four,” Burns said. “[Robertson is] really talented, he’ll beat my butt sometimes, and I’m glad to have him as a friend.
“Plus, North Texas is coming to the AAC pretty soon, so I might get a chance to play against him again.”
Allen trio signs
Heading into the 2021 season, the Allen football team’s most experienced positional group resided on the offensive line.
The Eagles’ strength in the trenches panned out over a year that saw the Eagles win a 16th consecutive district championship and qualify for the regional finals for the first time since 2018. It was evident once again on Wednesday when two members of that offensive line, plus the team’s top wide receiver, all put pen to paper and realized their dreams of playing in college.
Allen seniors Nick Blessing, Neto Umeozulu and Jordyn Tyson all inked letters of intent on Wednesday, the first day that football players could sign with colleges.
Blessing and Umeozulu both blocked up front for an offense that produced 496.9 yards and 43.2 points per game during the 2021 season. Umeozulu, tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, had a who’s who of college suitors before zeroing in on Texas — a commitment that he finalized on Wednesday. Despite missing time due to an early-season injury, Umeozulu still managed 16 knockdowns and 19 pancakes up front for Allen.
At the center of the Eagles’ offensive line was Blessing, who will continue his football career into college at Air Force. The standout center was a force on the interior offensive line, logging 32 pancakes and 17 knockdowns as a senior.
Tyson, meanwhile, was the top target for Allen sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins — and by a considerable margin. Committed to play at Colorado, Tyson totaled 79 receptions for 1,499 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior campaign. For comparison’s sake, the other nine Allen players who caught at least one pass during the season combined for 98 catches, 1,471 yards and 12 touchdowns.
McKinney ISD signees aplenty
Wednesday’s signing festivities weren’t lost on McKinney ISD, who had at least one student-athlete from all three of its high schools ink a letter of intent to play in college.
That included six standouts on the defensive side of the ball, including two who captured defensive player of the year honors within their districts.
McKinney Boyd senior Ethan Wesloski earned that accolade as a junior in 5-6A and helped lead the Broncos back to the playoffs as a senior. On Wednesday, he announced a commitment to play for North Texas.
McKinney North senior Dylan Frazier, meanwhile, earned 7-5A Division I defensive player of the year honors at defensive end this season for a Bulldog squad that qualified for the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. Like Wesloski, Frazier will continue playing nearby after signing with SMU, while teammate and senior Luke Paley — an all-district defensive back for North — is headed to Davidson.
McKinney will send three players from its defense to the college level as well. Senior Damon Youngblood authored plenty of highlights out of the secondary during his senior season and the safety will look to do the same in the defensive backfield at Louisiana.
Joining Youngblood in the Lions’ secondary was senior Josh Dixon, who signed with Wyoming. Senior defensive end Tanner Call, meanwhile, verbally committed to Navy back in April and finalized that pledge by signing with the Midshipmen on Wednesday.
Mahdi commits to Houston Baptist
It was a busy week for Plano East senior Ismail Mahdi, who verbally committed to Houston Baptist on Monday.
The Panthers’ star running back recently concluded a resounding two-year run on varsity, tallying 1,362 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns on his way to all-district first-team honors.
It marked the second straight year that Mahdi, often the focal point of opposing defenses, totaled more than 1,500 yards of offense. He led East in both rushing and receiving yardage as a junior.
