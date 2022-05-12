Plano West senior Matt Comegys saved his best for last.
It came with half of his golf ball covered in mud, flanked by tall glass and just right of the green on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club at the Class 6A state tournament.
Wolves head coach Joe Cravens made sure to remind Comegys of what was at stake for potentially the final hole of his decorated high school career: A birdie would force a playoff and an eagle would outright win the 6A state title.
"[Comegys] looked at me and said, 'I think we're good,'" Cravens said. "He was so confident about it and the last thing I remember saying was, 'Make sure you leave yourself a chance to get up and down and don't go crazy on this.'"
Comegys' confidence paid off, chipping in a shot from approximately 35 yards out to eagle the 18th hole and close out his career on a championship-winning note.
"He chipped it up there, it hit one time on the green and right out of his mouth, he said, 'That's in,'" Cravens said. "He knew it was in as soon as he hit it and it was just unbelievable. It was pretty emotional and pretty awesome."
Comegys wound up winning the individual 6A state title with a two-day score of 136, carding rounds of 70 and 66 to outlast a field where the top seven golfers all finished within three strokes of one another. Comegys' clutch shot on the 18th hole slotted him one stroke above Richardson Pearce's Preston Stout in second place at 137. Keller's Kaelen Dulany, last year's 6A state champion, and Northside Clark's Garrett Endicott tied for third at 138.
"I get pretty emotional. I'm crying and looking at [Comegys] and saying, 'Why aren't you crying?'" Cravens said. "Four years with that kid just watching him compete and never give up. I don't know if there's a harder-working kid in the state of Texas. I don't know if anyone deserved that moment more than him."
Cravens still remembers a conversation he had with his father, who coaches at Southlake Carroll, during his first season as an assistant at West under former head golf coach Rick Hardison during the 2018-19 season — taken aback by the way Comegys, then a freshman, carried himself on the links.
"I'll never forget telling him about this kid who's over here at West who's just a freshman and he acts like he's 25," Cravens said. "He's such a great kid and watching him grow and work, just his 'yes sir, no sir' attitude and always doing the right thing, it's the kind of kid you hope your kids grow up to be like."
There's a high bar for success within a program that had already produced two individual boys state champions in just the past six seasons with West alums Travis McInroe (2016) and Parker Coody (2017) having finished atop the 6A state leaderboard.
Prefacing his dramatic finish on Tuesday with wins in the District 6-6A and Region I-6A tournaments earlier in the postseason, Comegys earned his place along the Wolves' program greats.
"I mean, what can you say? That kid is solid gold," Cravens said.
Comegys helped the Wolves to a third-place team finish in Georgetown. The West boys totaled a 591 on rounds of 299 and 292 to finish on the podium for the first time since 2017.
"We had a goal at the beginning of the year to make it down there and hopefully get on the medal stand," Cravens said. "We obviously hoped to come back with a state title but coming in third and getting some medals was outstanding."
In addition to Comegys, West's bronze-medal finish included a 27th-place tie between sophomore Alex Huang and senior Davis Miller at 151. Junior Ethan Fang, who Cravens noted was battling an illness throughout the event, sat two strokes behind in 35th place at 153, while senior Jayden Song carded a 161 to finish 61st.
The Wolves finished three strokes behind The Woodlands, who shot 3-under as a team on Tuesday to pace a 588 finish, while Austin Westlake defended its 6A team title with a resounding 23-stroke victory over the field (565).
"Our kids were really good. They were confident and focused. We had a good talk that night at dinner and came in ready to get it done," Cravens said.
District bunkmate Marcus was also in action at Georgetown after emerging as the second team qualifier out of Region I-6A. The Marauders finished ninth in the team standings after logging rounds of 306 and 310 for a 616.
Marcus senior Trevor Algya finished in a tie for 24th overall at 150 on identical rounds of 75, while juniors Kenneth Melendrez and Sam Pampling tied for 46th overall at 156 apiece. Sophomore Awesome Burnett and junior Jack Kash were both two shots back at 158, good for a tie for 56th place.
The Marauders will also have representation in next week's 6A girls state tournament, scheduled for Monday-Tuesday back at Legacy Hills. Senior Kamri Gabel qualified as an individual following her fifth-place finish at regionals.
She'll be joined in Georgetown by Hebron, which will defend its 6A state title with seniors Samantha Straight, Morgan Horrell, Esetelle Seon, Symran Shah and freshman Stalee Fields all in action. Coppell, led by juniors Rachel Pryor, Rylie Allison and Kristin Angosta, plus seniors Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau, will also represent 6-6A at state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.