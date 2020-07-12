For the past decade, there have been two constants in the Plano Senior baseball team’s dugout: head coach Rick Robertson and assistant coach Rick Cremer.
Together, the two helped coach the Wildcats to some of the brightest pastures in program history, including eight straight playoff appearances and a 2014 trip to the regional finals.
Although that program will be under new leadership next season in the wake of Robertson’s retirement earlier this summer, the continuity within Plano baseball will be stay intact after the school district promoted Cremer to take over as the Wildcats’ next head coach.
“When [Robertson] officially announced his retirement, I knew it was a job I wanted,” Cremer said. “He had built such a good program and I wanted to carry on that success.”
Cremer has been part of that run firsthand, initially named Robertson’s assistant prior to the 2011 season — fittingly enough, the first of Plano’s eight straight trips to the postseason. For Cremer, it was the first time he had been back in a high school dugout since the 2005 when he presided over the baseball program at his high school alma mater, Frankfort Community High School, in Frankfort, Ill.
“Going back to my hometown where I was a bit of a known commodity, I was coaching players whose parents I was already friends with, it wasn’t too awkward,” Cremer said. “It was still recent enough to where they remembered my playing career so I was able to communicate with players pretty well. We had more success than we had had recently, and I had some pretty good players, so I got in at a pretty good time.”
That playing career, where Cremer earned all-state and All-American honors in high school, included a run from 1996-2001 as a pitcher in the New York Yankees organization. In 2016, WestFrankfortSports.com wrote that “many local baseball fans consider Cremer to be the best pitcher to ever come out of this area.”
Along the way, Cremer reunited with his now-wife, Elizabeth, during his high school’s 10-year reunion — a relationship that paved the coach’s eventual move to the Metroplex after coaching in Frankfort from 2003-05.
“She had just taken a job in Dallas and we had kept that correspondence going. After that school year, I took the plunge and moved down to Texas,” Cremer said.
Hired by Plano ISD to teach at Hendrick Middle School in 2005, it wasn’t until a few years later when Cremer was first approached by Robertson about returning to coaching baseball.
“He heard about my background and gave me an opportunity to be part of the baseball program, and I’ve been with him ever since,” Cremer said. “I’ve always wanted to be back as a head coach, but to be honest, working with ‘Coach Rob’ was a really good opportunity and really good experience for me. We have similar backgrounds, so it was something where I wasn’t looking around too much to try and advance because I was already in such a good situation with coach Robertson.”
During his 10 seasons as an assistant, Cremer mostly presided over Plano’s pitching — handling everything from pitch calls, to structuring the rotation, when to take a player out, among other things.
“[Robertson] said, ‘You have pitching. You do whatever you want.’ We obviously had input both ways, but that showed a lot of trust in me,” Cremer said. “He knew about my background, but he didn’t know my personality, so to hand that over to me at that time was a lot of trust to put in me and I appreciated that.”
Cremer credits Robertson plenty for helping him grow as a coach and now looks to put his own stamp on the Plano program with an identity that has become commonplace over the years.
“The things we had in common is that we both came from a blue-collar background and we’ve tried to instill that — playing with a chip on your shoulder and earning everything you get,” Cremer said. “I think that’s the basis for what our program has been built on these past several years and I would hope to continue that.”
Behind a belief in quality pitching, defense and timely hitting, as well as tailoring the team’s style of play to the strengths of the players, Cremer looks to keep the Wildcats among the area’s elite as they transition to a talent-rich 6-6A district that features former conference foes in Lewisville ISD — including state-ranked powerhouses in Flower Mound and Marcus — as well as Coppell.
Cremer’s first year at the helm will include plenty of new faces at the varsity level as well, with Plano graduating more than three-quarters of its roster from what was shaping up to be a promising 2020 season at 10-1 — good for the No. 25 state ranking in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A top 25.
“We graduated a lot of seniors so that means there’s a lot of opportunity ahead for a lot of different players,” Cremer said. “We have some guys who I’m very excited about. There are some guys who if they’re putting in the work then they’ll develop into quality high school players and some who could play at the next level as well.”
