FLOWER MOUND — As the first half of the District 6-6A volleyball schedule wound down on Tuesday, the race for the conference championship continues to amplify with each night of matches.
Last week’s upset win by Plano West over then-national No. 1 Flower Mound shook up the mix to create a three-way tie for the top spot in 6-6A. The Lady Wolves and Lady Jaguars, along with Marcus, all entered Tuesday night with 5-1 records atop the standings, and the Lady Marauders kept pace in their pursuit of a league championship after sweeping Plano, 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-17).
“I’m not surprised that it’s been a hot mess. Going into district, I had no idea what to expect or what it would look like,” said Danielle Barker, Marcus head coach. “It’s just about who plays the best on a given night. It’s exciting that we’re tied for first because these girls deserve to be up there.
“We’ve been working on our weaknesses because the talent is there. We have to make sure everything else comes together.”
The Lady Marauders are 6-1 in conference play, highlighted by a four-set win over West. Marcus kept its foot on the gas Tuesday against a Plano team playing its first match since Oct. 9, forced to take a week off from district action while its two scheduled opponents last week — Coppell and Plano East — both faced temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19.
“As soon as we walked into the gym, it dawned on me that we hadn’t traveled in a really long time,” said Lindsey Petzold, Plano head coach. “The last time we were away was at Allen (on Sept. 26). Being off last week was different. We weren’t able to compete and I wasn’t able to find a game, but I think just coming in against a team like Marcus you have to come out hard and we were a little mellow to begin.”
Sure enough, the Lady Marauders didn’t let up as Plano struggled to find its footing early on. Junior Haidyn Sokoloski and senior Paige Hunden put away kills in the opening moments and senior Jazmyn Edmond served up an ace to fuel a 5-1 start that only swelled as the first set went on.
The Lady Wildcats totaled 14 errors, struggling to hit around junior Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Edmond and Marcus’ towering block. Their four total kills in the opening set matched that of Lady Marauder junior Maggie Boyd, who led an all-around effort by Marcus to a 14-point win in the opening set.
Plano settled down and turned in its best work of the night one frame later — leading for the majority of the second stanza. With junior Naylani Feliciano, who tallied 38 digs in just three sets, commandeering the back row, coupled with steady offense from juniors Brooke McHale and Katie Kemp, Plano led late in the set, 18-16.
“We talked about focusing on getting back in tempo and getting them out of system — doing things we’ve been doing in practice and it worked for us,” Petzold said. “We got them out of system more, got back in system a bit more ourselves, and it worked for a while.”
That was until Boyd took over. The reigning 6-6A hitter of the year put away six of her team-high 12 kills in the second stanza, including several late to will a 9-3 run to close out the frame for a 2-0 set lead.
“She’s always been our go-to kid, for sure,” Barker said of Boyd. “She’s the one everybody looks to to find a way to score. She’s an incredible player with a super-high IQ.”
Marcus carried that momentum into the third set, sprinting out to an 8-3 lead as Plano’s errors from set one resurfaced. The Lady Marauders led by as many as 10 points at 20-10 following an Edmond block before Kemp and senior Erin Wiseman sparked a small rally by Plano, trimming the deficit to 23-17, before consecutive points by junior Madison Dyer and Cos-Okpalla closed out the match and kept Marcus in the hunt for the 6-6A title.
“We were just focusing a lot on our energy and playing high level,” Barker said. “We were starting to move a bit slower, so we talked about moving faster and picking things up a bit more. When we move, even if the ball isn’t, that helps set a lot up for them. They really responded well.”
In a sense, Tuesday’s match typified the pandemic-riddled nature of the 6-6A schedule. Marcus’ win upped the team’s record to 6-1, having played all seven of its district matches without impediment so far. Plano, on the other hand, dropped to 1-3 after having matches with Coppell, East and Hebron postponed.
That means a busy back half of the season for the Lady Wildcats, who are playing the first of three consecutive three-match weeks. They return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Plano West and will visit Hebron in a make-up match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We know Plano West will be tough on Friday and Saturday is a really big one for us. It’s about keeping the wheels going, staying healthy and just figuring out how to compete,” Petzold said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.