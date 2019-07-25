Four years ago, I undertook the idea of declaring an unofficial city champion for Plano ISD athletics.
The early returns were clad in blue and white, as Plano West’s well-rounded brand of sports reigned supreme each of the first two years of this experiment. The past two years, however, featured a changing of the guard as Plano Senior graded out as the city’s top sports senior high school.
In anticipation of the upcoming school year, let’s find out if the Wildcats still remain perched atop the PISD athletics throne, or if West or Plano East will hold city bragging rights entering the fall.
Since the first three installments of this project went pretty seamlessly, it seems pretty sensible to keep the same criteria intact. As a quick refresher, only head-to-head matchups between the three PISD schools are factored in, plus a combination of district titles, playoff appearances and, of course, state titles.
So let’s work through each sport on the UIL calendar – starting with the fall sports, followed by winter and spring – and using nothing more than my own personal interpretation of the aforementioned criteria, condense that information into a point system for each of the PISD schools (three points is the highest score, one is the lowest) as an overall grade for how the three schools ranked in a specific sport, and add those totals up along the way.
Volleyball
Despite the presence of Class 5A state champion Prosper, PISD held its own in the latest volleyball tour de force. That was particularly true on the west side, where the Lady Wolves advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2007, bowing out in the semifinal round.
West had to overcome a mid-district slump that included a 3-1 loss to Plano, which matched their rivals in head-to-head success between the three PISD schools on the volleyball court. The Lady Wildcats were impressive in their own right, turning a fourth-place finish in 9-6A into a three-round playoff run, while East took its lumps with a sixth-place, 2-10 finish in district.
Plano West: 3
Plano Senior: 2
Plano East: 1
Football
Our first fork in the road comes early, with PISD’s 2018 football season featuring the odd dynamic of the team that won both head-to-head matchups against its rivals going on to miss the playoffs.
Plano had its way with both East and West, winning by an average margin of 18 points that included a surprising 41-19 throttling of the Panthers. East handled business elsewhere on its schedule (minus Allen) to mark PISD’s lone representation in the playoffs, while the Wolves’ struggles continued with a second straight 0-10 season.
How much of anomaly was that? The 2018 season marked the first time Plano defeated both East and West, only to miss the playoffs. So even though the Wildcats hammered the Panthers by 22 points, is that enough to overcome East winning eight games and qualifying for the playoffs (even if they only went one-and-done)?
There’s no right answer here, but I’m giving the Panthers the benefit of the doubt. Although records can sometime ring hollow during PISD rivalry games, the timing of East’s letdown against Plano still feels suspicious (I can’t help but think there some sort of hangover effect in place after the Panthers were pummeled by Allen the week prior). Fair play to the Wildcats for righting the ship with a critical victory, but if East-Plano takes place before the Allen game instead of immediately after, I’m not sure the result holds.
Plano East: 3 (4)
Plano Senior: 2 (4)
Plano West: 1 (4)
Cross Country
PISD accrued all manner of success on the distance-running circuit, including at the individual level for Plano alum Ashlyn Hillyard and East senior Grant Wilcox, as well as a district team title for the West boys – all of whom went on to qualify for state.
Once in Round Rock, it was Hillyard who set herself apart from the rest – winning the Class 6A state championship to end her high school cross-country career on a golden note. Wilcox impressed as well, taking sixth overall in the boys race, while the Wolves – led by an 18th-place run by Pete Johnson – took 12th overall as a team.
Call it rewarding individual success over team success, but when the achievements of the former weigh as heavily as two top-six finishes at state – one resulting in a championship – that’s enough to tip the scales.
Plano Senior: 3 (7)
Plano East: 2 (6)
Plano West: 1 (5)
Team Tennis
The Wolves were their usual dominant selves on the tennis court, sweeping their way through the rest of PISD and 9-6A to continue the city’s longest active district championship streak (19 years). Although their postseason aspirations stopped a couple rounds short of the state tournament, eliminated in the regional semifinals against eventual 6A champ Round Rock Westwood, the Wolves were again the gold standard on the Plano tennis courts.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, took third overall in 9-6A and managed a trip to the area round of the playoffs before falling to Tyler Lee. Along the way, both programs swept East, which missed the postseason.
Plano West: 3 (8)
Plano Senior: 2 (9)
Plano East: 1 (8)
Check back next week for results from the winter portion of the PISD athletics calendar: basketball, wrestling, swimming and soccer.
