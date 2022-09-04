Drew Devillier

Plano East junior Drew Devillier helped lead the Panthers to a come-from-behind win over Rowlett in the team's season opener.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Plano East junior Drew Devillier was kept plenty busy between adjusting to the changes within the Panthers' football program and holding down a rigorous schedule of summer baseball.

That didn't afford East's starting quarterback much downtime during the offseason, but the hard work has already started to pay off. Devillier helped lead the Panthers to a come-from-behind win over Rowlett in the team's Aug. 26 season opener, doing so while passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

