Plano East junior Drew Devillier was kept plenty busy between adjusting to the changes within the Panthers' football program and holding down a rigorous schedule of summer baseball.
That didn't afford East's starting quarterback much downtime during the offseason, but the hard work has already started to pay off. Devillier helped lead the Panthers to a come-from-behind win over Rowlett in the team's Aug. 26 season opener, doing so while passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
Verbally committed to play baseball at TCU, Devillier has no plans on slowing down as he hopes to lead East football to its first playoff appearance since 2018.
In this week's student-athlete profile, the two-sport standout discusses his development at quarterback, his first offseason under new head coach Tony Benedetto, and a busy summer juggling both football and baseball.
SLM: Congratson the win over Rowlett. To do so by putting up almost 600 yards as an offense, what was flowing so well on that side of the ball on Friday?
DD: Our coaches had a great game plan for us. We just kept things simple this first game and tried to do our job as best as possible. And the offensive line did a great job and made it easy for me to do mine.
SLM: It didn't take long for you guys to overcome some late-game adversity. What do you remember about having to go 93 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter?
DD: I just remember thinking that this is what we practice every day — just going to go out there and doing our job and getting the win.
SLM: When you think back to last season and opening on the road against Allen, how different does the game feel for you one year later?
DD: After a year of varsity experience under my belt, the game has slowed down a little for me. If I make the right read rather than the looking for the big plays, then good things will happen.
SLM: As a quarterback, what did you focus on developing throughout the summer?
DD: With a new coach and a new system, this summer was more about developing the team with 7-on-7 and conditioning work.
SLM: How was your first offseason under coach Tony Benedetto?
DD: It was a lot of fun. Coach B made me want to get to workouts and football practice. He has focused on brotherhood at Plano East and has the team bought into our goals.
SLM: What expectations does this team have for the season?
DD: Our first and most important goal is to make the playoffs by whatever means possible. Once we get there, we will reset our goals.
SLM: I've got to imagine you were pretty busy over the summer. How did you go about balancing football and baseball during the offseason?
DD: Summer baseball does require a lot of time and travel, but our family made sure to set aside the important dates for football. I had a supportive summer baseball coach who understood my football obligations.
But yes, between the two sports, it was all of my summer. But I’d like to think all this work will pay off.
