JPII softball

John Paul II sophomore Abigail Van Volkenburgh was named to the TAPPS all-state first team after helping lead the Lady Cardinals to a TAPPS Division I state championship.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For the second time in three years, the John Paul II softball team scaled the mountaintop and emerged as a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state champion.

The Lady Cardinals furthered their ascent as a private school power by hoisting another state title on May 16 in a wild Division I final against budding rival San Antonio Antonian. John Paul bested the Lady Apaches in a down-to-the-wire ballgame for its first TAPPS championship in 2021 and another pressure-packed finish materialized this year with the Lady Cardinals warding off a four-run seventh inning to hang on for an 11-10 victory.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments