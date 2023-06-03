For the second time in three years, the John Paul II softball team scaled the mountaintop and emerged as a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state champion.
The Lady Cardinals furthered their ascent as a private school power by hoisting another state title on May 16 in a wild Division I final against budding rival San Antonio Antonian. John Paul bested the Lady Apaches in a down-to-the-wire ballgame for its first TAPPS championship in 2021 and another pressure-packed finish materialized this year with the Lady Cardinals warding off a four-run seventh inning to hang on for an 11-10 victory.
John Paul did so with a roster chalked in freshmen and sophomores, and several of those underclassmen were recognized by TAPPS with recent selections to its all-state team.
Five Lady Cardinals made the cut with sophomores Abigail Van Volkenburgh and Carly Holman earning spots on the all-state first team, while senior Marcella Jaques landed on the second team, and sophomore Abigail McGraw and freshman Isabel Weber received honorable mentions.
Van Volkenburgh swung one of the most potent bats in all of TAPPS, wrapping up her sophomore season by hitting .532 with 59 hits, including 17 doubles, four triples and six home runs. She added 38 RBIs and 35 runs while also tallying a .972 field percentage behind the plate at catcher.
Van Volkenburgh comprised one half of John Paul's tried-and-true battery opposite Holman, who enjoyed a big year both at the plate and in the circle. The Lady Cardinals' starting pitcher logged 92.1 innings, during which she posted a 1.29 ERA and 151 strikeouts on her way to a 9-0 record. Holman also hit .500 with an OPS of 1.796, totaling 28 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Atop the batting order to set the tone was Jaques, the lone senior on John Paul's latest championship roster. The shortstop hit .475 during her final high school season while tallying 56 hits, 11 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 47 RBIs, 55 runs and 14 stolen bases.
McGraw also hit over .400 on the year with a .404 batting average. She added 44 hits, including three triples and three home runs, as well as 29 RBIs, 45 runs, 14 steals and a .914 fielding percentage at second base.
Just a freshman, Weber carved out a spot in the middle of the Lady Cardinals' lineup, batting .389 to go along with 35 hits, nine doubles, 30 RBIs and 14 runs scored during her first year of high school softball.
John Paul's baseball team also had five student-athletes received all-state commendation by TAPPS following a year where the Cardinals advanced two rounds deep in the playoffs. Senior Justin Blancaflor landed on the first team as part of a season where the East Texas Baptist commit was named team MVP and district offensive player of the year.
During John Paul's district and postseason play, Blancaflor hit .419 while totaling 11 RBIs, six runs and three steals.
Teammate and junior Thomas Melvin was voted to the all-state second team. He operated out of the middle of the batting order to the tune of a .294 batting average in district and the postseason, while also chipping in eight RBIs, two runs and two steals. Melvin doubled as a valuable arm in the Cardinals' bullpen, logging 28 innings with a 2.57 ERA and 28 strikeouts.
Junior Jack Frankel received all-state honorable mention after pacing John Paul on the mound. Across district and postseason play, Frankel logged 22 innings and amassed just a 2.05 ERA, striking out 24 batters and earning five wins across seven starts.
Junior Jacob Carlson, a nationally ranked punter on the Cardinals' football team, submitted a strong year on the diamond as well. He was also named all-state honorable mention after hitting .308 with 10 runs, 11 RBIs and four steals during John Paul's district and postseason schedules.
Senior Kendall McDowell finished out his high school career as an all-state honorable mention pick as well. Headed to play at Seminole State, McDowell hit .270 with eight runs and five steals along with 16 innings pitched during district and postseason competition.
Prestonwood Christian, meanwhile, amassed a 27-4-1 record on the year but had hopes of a repeat run at a TAPPS state championship cut short in the regional round of the playoffs. The top-ranked Lions still managed six all-state selections, including a trio of first-team nods for senior Bennett Seal, junior Louis Bussard and sophomore Xavier Mitchell.
Seal and Mitchell comprised arguably the top pitching duo in TAPPS. Seal posted an 11-2 record to go with 66.2 innings pitched. He struck out 39 batters and posted a staggering 0.84 ERA. Mitchell impressed as well, going 8-1 on 60 innings pitched while amassing a 1.05 ERA and logging 112 strikeouts.
Bussard was efficient at the plate in hitting .434 to go along with 36 hits, eight doubles, 22 runs, 17 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
Lions senior Tyler Rojas landed on the second team, hitting .324 on the year with 24 hits, nine doubles, 26 runs, 21 RBIs and 11 steals.
All-state honorable mentions went to seniors Dondreone Kennedy and Tarris Murray. Kennedy stuffed the stat sheet with a .387 batting average, 36 hits, 16 doubles, seven home runs, 37 runs, 42 RBIs and 17 steals on the year, while Murray hit .413 with 31 hits, seven doubles, four home runs, 30 runs, 33 RBIs and 12 steals.
On the softball diamond, Prestonwood senior Mackenzie Nolan finished off her decorated career with an all-state first-team selection. The Grand Canyon commit hit .545 for the Lady Lions, totaling 30 hits, 13 doubles, five triples five home runs, 18 RBIs, 26 runs and 11 stolen bases while helping lead Prestonwood to a regional playoff berth.
