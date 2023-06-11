Brooke Hilton

Plano West senior Brooke Hilton earned a superlative honor as catcher of the year on the 6-6A all-district softball team.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The balance of talent-rich softball teams in District 6-6A has created plenty of parity.

Plano West enjoyed a resurgent season to win the district crown after missing the playoffs last season. Flower Mound bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign to wrap up second place in 6-6A and make a run to the regional semifinals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments