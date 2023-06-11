The balance of talent-rich softball teams in District 6-6A has created plenty of parity.
Plano West enjoyed a resurgent season to win the district crown after missing the playoffs last season. Flower Mound bounced back from an injury-riddled 2022 campaign to wrap up second place in 6-6A and make a run to the regional semifinals.
Lewisville made it two consecutive postseason appearances, defeating Hebron on the Lady Hawks’ home field on the final day of the regular season to wrap up the third seed from 6-6A.
Marcus secured the fourth seed for the second season in a row. Although the Marauders didn’t piece together another extended postseason run after making it all the way to the regional final last year, Marcus gave eventual Class 6A state runner-up and No. 4 nationally ranked Denton Guyer all that it could handle in bi-district.
The rise of West and Flower Mound to the top two spots in the district standings was reflective on the all-district team. The Lady Wolves and Lady Jaguars combined to earn at least a share of six of the eight superlative awards as West senior Adayah Wallace and Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman were named co-MVP.
Wallace set the table atop the Lady Wolves' lineup, hitting .415 with a .500 on-base percentage. The Texas commit added 46 hits, including four triples with 18 walks drawn, while also scoring 46 runs and stealing 28 bases. In center field, Wallace accounted for 63 put-outs and a .931 fielding percentage.
Halleman carried a similar role in batting first for the Lady Jaguars, hitting a whopping .605 to accompany 114 hits and 56 stolen bases.
Landrie Harris came into the year recovering from off-season shoulder surgery and split time on the mound with Audra Kruk and Abigail Jennings before being cleared to throw without a pitch limit in the postseason. But Harris was sensational on the mound when healthy. Other coaches in 6-6A took notice and named her the top pitcher in the district. Harris went 17-3 and finished with 226 strikeouts against just 19 earned runs in 126.2 innings.
A big piece going forward for the Lady Jaguars is outfielder Adi Bicknell. Bicknell was named 6-6A newcomer of the year after she hit .381 with 29 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.
Ditto for West and shortstop Abby Jennings, who enjoyed a breakout year of her own en route to earning 6-6A freshman of the year honors. Jennings hit .322 in her first varsity campaign, tallying 28 hits, 29 runs and 23 RBIs out of the No. 4 spot in the West lineup.
Jennings will look to help build off the example set by West's small but talent-rich senior class. In addition to Wallace, senior Brooke Hilton was voted as 6-6A's catcher of the year. The clean-up hitter in the Lady Wolves' lineup, Hilton hit .400 on the year with a .618 slugging percentage. She totaled 42 hits, including 11 doubles and four home runs, and 39 RBIs. Behind the plate, she caught 175 innings while managing to catch 12 base-runners stealing on 30 attempts.
Longtime head coach Mike Ledsome was recognized as 6-6A coach of the year after helping lead West to its first district championship since 2019. The Lady Wolves went 12-2 in league play.
Lewisville senior-to-be shortstop Paislee Allen was a dominant force on both sides of the ball, but it was her defense that received the most praise. Allen, who was named 6-6A defensive player of the year, committed four errors in 76 total chances for a .947 fielding percentage. Offensively, Allen hit .557 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, 40 runs, 10 doubles, 19 stolen bases and struck out just seven times in 79 at-bats.
Opposing teams were reluctant to pitch to Marcus senior third baseman Tori Edwards, who was voted as the district's offensive player of the year. Edwards brought a powerful bat to the top of the Lady Marauders’ batting order, as she hit .464 with 26 RBIs and 11 home runs. But that stat line could have been more had it not been larger had it not been for intentional walks. Edwards drew 34 walks in 119 at bats, 24 of the intentional variety.
There were plenty of additional all-district accolades to go around, including a combined 14 spots on the first and second teams for the three Plano ISD schools.
Alongside the Lady Wolves' cadre of superlative winners, sophomore Izzy Dunn, junior Carra Cleaves and freshman Abby Cuellar all earned spots on the first team. Sophomores Elyse Mikes and Kaaya Mehta were selected for the second team.
Plano, meanwhile, went 6-8 in district play to finish sixth. The Lady Wildcats had five players collect all-district honors, including a pair of first-team nods for seniors Penelope Hurtado and Jayden Bluitt. Those two were joined by seniors Kyndall Ramby, Jillian Grubenhoff and freshman Cadence Charland.
Seventh-place Plano East had four student-athletes commended on the all-district list. Junior Marli Kennedy and sophomore Jadyn Dawson were both selected to the first team, while sophomore Cassandra Lupo and junior Reese Ramos were recognized on the second team.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.