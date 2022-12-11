Blaire Bayless

Plano West senior Blaire Bayless was voted as MVP of District 6-6A.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Between the graduation of a talent-rich senior class and a first-year head coach, the learning curve was steep for the Plano West volleyball team heading into the 2022 season. Instead, the Lady Wolves turned in another year befitting of one of the most productive stretches in the program's history.

Whereas West finished as part of a three-way tie for the top spot in District 6-6A last season, the Lady Wolves played for keeps this fall after going 13-1 in league play to score an outright repeat of the conference title.

