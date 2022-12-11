Between the graduation of a talent-rich senior class and a first-year head coach, the learning curve was steep for the Plano West volleyball team heading into the 2022 season. Instead, the Lady Wolves turned in another year befitting of one of the most productive stretches in the program's history.
Whereas West finished as part of a three-way tie for the top spot in District 6-6A last season, the Lady Wolves played for keeps this fall after going 13-1 in league play to score an outright repeat of the conference title.
West went 31-4 overall, dropping just seven sets total across their district title, and that stellar play wasn't lost on the rest of 6-6A when compiling the annual all-district list.
The Lady Wolves laid claim to the conference's top player in senior Blaire Bayless, who was a unanimous pick for 6-6A MVP honors. Bayless closed out her decorated high school career with a bang, totaling 525 kills on a .304 hitting percentage. Behind the service line, the Pitt commit logged a staggering 131 aces while also chipping in 71 blocks and 301 digs as a six-rotation athlete for the district champs.
Fellow senior Ansley Denison was a force in the middle for the Lady Wolves, earning 6-6A blocker of the year honors after rejecting 93 shots on the season. Denison added 152 kills, 57 digs and 22 aces.
As Bayless and Denison prepare to graduate, West will turn to upstart players like sophomore Sophia Wei to help steady the tide for next season. Wei impressed at setter for the Lady Wolves this season and received newcomer of the year honors for her efforts. Wei led West with 566 assists to go along with 214 digs, 35 aces and 15 kills.
The Lady Wolves' big year, which included a 27-match winning streak, came under the tutelage of first-year head coach Cooper Phillips. He, assistants Claudia Paiz and Makenna Widower, plus manager Roham Akhavanzade, comprised 6-6A's staff of the year.
West wasn't the only team in 6-6A to thrive amid a change in leadership.
Led by first-year head coach and Coppell alum Robyn Ross, the Cowgirls cruised to a 35-12 record and clinched a playoff berth after finishing tied for second place in 6-6A. Coppell was led by one of the area’s top all-around players in senior outside hitter Skye LaMendola. LaMendola, a team captain, flourished both offensively and defensively on her way to being named the district’s hitter of the year. She tallied 524 kills, 21 aces, 40 blocks and 437 digs.
LaMendola was one of three Coppell players to receive a district superlative.
Senior Sabina Frosk filled the libero well in what was her lone season playing for Coppell’s top varsity team, having logged 780 digs, 69 assists and 39 aces to earn the district’s defensive player of the year.
Coppell also had versatility at the setter position. Senior Taylor Young not only excelled in her role as the team’s primary setter, but also was one the team’s top servers and a standout player on defense. Young was rewarded with the 6-6A setter of the year after she logged a whopping 1,179 assists to accompany 376 digs, 82 kills, 49 aces and 21 blocks.
Tying the Cowgirls for second place, Flower Mound was one of the hotter teams in the area during the second half of the season. The Lady Jaguars finished in second place in 6-6A and could be a contender for the district title next year with the majority of their roster returning.
A big part of Flower Mound’s future is juniors Brianna Watson and Catherine Young, and sophomore Audrey Jackson, all of whom landed on the first team. Seniors Ava Ciccarello and Logan Halleman, and junior Caroline Tredwell were named to the second team. Juniors Adyson DeJesus, Chloe O’Brien and Emerson Dement, and freshman Angelique St. Laurent garnered honorable-mention selections.
Coppell senior Allie Stricker and juniors Daki Kahungu and Mira Klem earned spots on the all-district first team. Senior Ekwe Anwah, and juniors Kate MacDonald and Morgan Chambless were named to the second team. Senior Madison Travis was an honorable-mention selection.
In addition to Bayless and Wei, eight other West standouts received all-district honors. That included first-team nods for senior outside hitter Katelyn Ruhman, junior middle hitter Kate Mansfield and senior libero Brooke Bowers. Splitting reps with Wei at setter was senior Darci Pickel, who earned a spot on the second team alongside junior outside hitter Kat Janise and freshman outside hitter Blaire Bowers. Freshman defensive specialist Katelyn Vo and sophomore defensive specialist Ella Willenborg received honorable mentions.
Marcus was a playoff team in Lindsey Petzold’s first season as head coach. The Lady Marauders were rewarded for their success on the court with six selections on the all-district team – a season in which Marcus finished as a bi-district finalist.
Seniors Lexi Godbey and Maggie Cox landed on the all-district first team. Sophomores Aubrey Bellus and Halle Jameson earned nods on the second team. Juniors Akunna Cos-Okpalla and Isabel Rueda garnered honorable-mention selections.
One game behind the Lady Marauders sat Plano East, who finished 7-7 and in fifth-place under first-year head coach Sarah Perez. The Lady Panthers leaned on freshman Megan Nguyen to run the show at setter and she was named to the all-district first team alongside senior outside hitter Kinsey Killion. Junior middle hitter Ashby Daniel and senior outside hitter Kennedi Wright received second-team nods, and freshman middle Simone Heard and senior outside hitter Mamie Krubally were both honorable mentions.
Hebron senior Hannah Redrow was a big piece for the Lady Hawks’ team. Redrow was named to the first team for her play on the court. She was one of five all-district performers for Hebron. Senior Olivia Lowary and junior Kaylin Ginsburg were named to the second team. Junior MacKenzie Knutson and sophomore Haley Kerstetter received honorable-mention nods.
Tied with the Lady Hawks for sixth place in the district was Plano. Like the other two Plano ISD schools, the Lady Wildcats broke in a new head coach this season with Hallie Tippett at the helm. She got big contributions on the outside from both junior Madison Baker and senior Victoria Ragas, and that duo was fittingly recognized with spots on the all-district first and second teams, respectively. Honorable mentions went to junior libero Avery Baughman, senior middle hitter Heidi Garcia, junior outside hitter Molly Bush, and sophomore setter Yaara Cohen.
Lewisville head coach Cara Sumpter will graduate the first four-year group of players that she has coached during her tenure. One of those players is senior and first-team all-district honoree Mya Black, who signed with the University of Texas-Permian Basin on Monday. Black is one of four all-district honorees for the Farmers. Junior Aaliyah Scott landed on the second team, while fellow juniors Tiara Rebollar and Zamariya Lyons were honorable-mention selections.
