With its first outright district championship in 16 years hanging in the balance on Tuesday, the Plano boys basketball team wasted no time catching fire against rival Plano West.
The Wildcats connected on their first four shots from long range, each one sending the near-capacity home half of the gymnasium into a frenzy. It's a sight those fans have become plenty accustomed to this season as Plano continues to author one of the great runs in program history.
The Wildcats added to their momentous campaign on Tuesday, keeping their undefeated record intact with a school-record 30th win and capturing a long-awaited district championship following a 66-32 blowout of the visiting Wolves.
"We're excited and humbled to be the team that did it," said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. "It takes so much work to be able to do something like this, especially in a district like this and in a state like this. We're humbled by the whole achievement, and with all due respect to the ones before us like Joseph Fulce, Lawrence Mann Jr., John Roberson and all those guys who were the last prolific team to come through here, we're just honored to be mentioned with them.
"It probably won't sink in for another couple months what we've been able to accomplish this season, but I'm so proud of those guys."
FINAL: Plano 63, Plano West 32Wire-to-wire victory for the Wildcats, who opened with an 18-0 lead and never looked back. Five Wildcats finish between 7-12 pts, led by 12 from Justin McBride, as @PlanoBasketball locks up the District 6-6A championship and improve to 30-0. pic.twitter.com/x8iYNy6kxo— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 9, 2022
It was a celebratory occasion for the Wildcats, who cut down the net afterwards to celebrate their district championship. It was a pursuit Plano was intent on achieving from the onset and let it be known after sprinting out to an 18-0 lead against their city rivals.
The Wildcats fired away from the start -- senior Elijah Brown rained back-to-back 3-pointers on Plano's first two possessions, and junior Justin McBride and senior Xavier Williams followed suit with long-range buckets of their own to lift Plano to a 14-0 advantage in just three minutes. Senior Makhi Dorsey polished off the 18-0 start with a steal-and-score with 90 seconds remaining in the first quarter until West at last cracked the scoreboard on a layup by freshman Jaylen Lawal.
"It was incredible. When things really are going the way you envision them, it's a fun brand of basketball," Christian said. "They're sharing the ball and everyone was locking in on defense. It was apparent that we wanted this and we weren't going to have any letdowns."
It was everything that has embodied Plano's historic regular season, balancing the workload on offense and committing to a stifling effort on defense. Five Wildcats finished between seven and 12 points, with a game-high tally submitted by McBride in his sixth game with the team after transferring back to Plano from Oak Hill Academy (Va.) last month.
"He's obviously more comfortable and part of the team. When you feel like you're part of a team, you can do wonderful things. I was more impressed with his rebounding and passing than anything tonight. You can really see why he's rated so high -- he sees the floor, rebounds well and is a tough competitor. He fits right in and brings us all to a higher level."
McBride punctuated a double-double with a thunderous two-handed slam in the fourth quarter. He added 10 rebounds and teamed with senior Robert Hall and junior Kaden Stuckey to effectively wall off the rim for West. Hall tallied five blocks and Stuckey rejected four shots, as the Wildcats went the night without allowing a double-digit scorer by West.
The Wolves were paced by eight points from senior Tre Fields and six from senior Trey Cheatham, dipping to 1-11 in district play.
"That's a young Plano West team that's going to be great in the future if those kids stay together and buy into that program and coaching staff," Christian said.
McBride's 12 points were complemented by 10 from Brown and Williams, while Dorsey chipped in eight and junior Nikk Williams added seven off the bench.
End 1Q: Plano 18, Plano West 2Wildcats score the 1st 18 points of the ballgame, including four makes from long range. Elijah Brown has 8 pts so far for Plano, Xavier Williams has 5, including this 2nd chance floater below. pic.twitter.com/wlMwjlDnRO— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 9, 2022
For all the emotions that encompassed the finality of Plano's latest win, the Wildcats have a challenging homestretch to tune up for the postseason. Only two games stand between Plano and a perfect regular season with meetings against last year's co-district champions, Coppell and Marcus, on the horizon.
The Wildcats will visit Coppell at 8 p.m. Friday and will host Marcus at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"It's playoff basketball. Tonight was our first round -- anytime you play West or East, it's a different game," Christian said. "Marcus and Coppell are quality teams that have been ranked, and I think it sets up well for us to have two really high-level teams to compete against and see if we have become a real playoff team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.