With less than a month to go until District 9-6A’s cross-country competitors lace them up for the conference meet, Plano ISD’s three varsity programs have experienced varying degrees of success in the early going.
As an individual, 2018 9-6A champion and Plano East senior Grant Wilcox, who raced to a fourth place finish at regionals last season and finished with a sixth-place showing at the state meet, has had the strongest start.
Wilcox took second at the PISD XC Invitational to open the season with a time of 16:02.80, then bettered himself, time-wise, for a fifth place result at the Flower Mound Marcus Invitational in late August (15:23.03). From there, a third place finish at the Southlake Carroll Invitational (15:34.02) followed.
“Grant has had a great season, and we have gone to more competitive races compared to last year,” said Robert Reed, East head coach. “He has held his own against some of the best runners in the state while balancing out college visits. Grant’s goal is to make it to state once again and improve on his sixth-place finish from last year.
“He is racing more confidently, and I expect him to be at his best when our postseason kicks into gear.”
Overall, Reed said he expects his boys team to once again land among the top-three finishers in district competition, propelling them to yet another regional meet as a group (the Panthers haven’t missed since Reed became the head coach in 2016).
To get there, though, Reed said he’s looking for a bit more consistency down the lineup.
“I would like to see our guys continue to run together and close the gap between Nos. 2-7 runners,” he said. “Successful teams run in packs and work together, which is something that I have been preaching this year with our entire team. The girls are doing everything that they need to in order to improve on their performances each week.
“I think we have the right formula, we just have to keep putting in the work over the next month to compete at the district championship.”
On the girls side, East will look to improve on a sixth-place district result a season ago using a team with a bevy of both seniors and underclassmen. Reed highlighted junior Alexis Bradstreet as the team’s clear leader, but said he’s been pleased with all of his upperclassmen and their ability to lead the younger group.
Elsewhere, Plano West sophomore Hudson Heikkinen has nearly kept pace with Wilcox, taking sixth at the PISD event (16:41.32), 11th at the MileSplit TX XC Invitation at Denton Guyer (15:28.00), where Wilcox did not race, and eighth at the Lovejoy XC Fall Festival (16:03.59), another Wilcox-less event.
“Hudson was on our varsity team last year and pushed himself every day to stay up with our senior leaders from last season,” said Sean Fairchild, West head coach, who added that he’s been pleased with the response from his athletes to a total overhaul of his program’s philosophy this fall. “That experience and the knowledge he gained from that group made him a much more mature runner this season. As a sophomore, he has become a true leader on the team, and I’m excited about what he will be able to accomplish during his high school career.”
Senior Anna Theodore has gotten off to an impressive start for the Lady Wolves, taking fifth at the PISD meet (19:32.49), 40th in Southlake (19:56.83), 26th at the MileSplit event (19:06.00) and 24th at Lovejoy (19:54.62). Fairchild said Theodore, alongside senior Elisabeth Patterson, have led the charge for a Lady Wolves team that has impressed Fairchild in the early going.
Last season, the Wolves took first place in 9-6A as a group, breaking a streak of runner-up results, though this year may bring a more uphill battle in the face of some significant losses to graduation in the interim.
Finally, now absent all-time-great-turned-alum Ashlyn Hillyard, the Plano Senior program has lacked notable results thus far. The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats finished in sixth and seventh, respectively, at the PISD meet, for their best results of the non-district campaign thus far.
The district meet is set for Oct. 18 at Norbuck Park in Dallas.
