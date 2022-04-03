FLOWER MOUND -- Prior to its march to a Class 6A state championship last year, the Plano West tennis team prefaced its momentous postseason with an undefeated run through a 6-6A district that featured three other programs ranked in the state's top 25.
The quality of 6-6A spanned beyond the state champion Wolves, and the league's depth was on display Wednesday-Thursday at the annual spring tennis district tournament. Of the five championship finals contested Thursday morning at Marcus, six of the eight programs in 6-6A were represented, and four different schools captured district championships by day's end.
"This is an unbelievable district. We potentially have two or three state champions here from this district," said Rich Foster, Coppell head coach. "There's obviously a lot of tennis to be played, but it's that caliber of tennis in this district."
Of the five divisional champions crowed on Thursday, only one was a repeat from the 2021 spring season. West's Ethan Scribner and Kishan Kersten played all the way to the 6A championship match in boys doubles last year before finishing as state runners-up. The duo began their 2022 postseason in familiar fashion, claiming another district title on Thursday after besting teammates Utham Koduri and Anirudh Reddy (7-5, 7-5) -- four staples from the Wolves' state title campaign in the fall.
"[Scribner and Kersten] felt like they came up a little short last year and they're definitely motivated to change that," said Morgen Walker, West head coach. "That being said, Ani and Utham are just as motivated as they are. Those are two pretty solid teams."
Scribner and Kersten comprised one of two district titles captured by the Wolves on Thursday. Kevin Xie got the better of top seed Herman Aguirre of Plano in the boys singles final on scores of 6-1 and 6-4 to win the first individual title of his varsity career.
"[Xie] came out and he battled hard. We knew that he would make a lot of balls and I think he got aggressive at the right times," Walker said. "He played well and we're really happy for him."
Coppell's Vinay Patel and Lindsay Patton authored a similar seeding upset in their mixed doubles final against West's Dmitri Goubin and Summer Shannon. The Cowboys' duo overcame a 6-1 loss in set one and recovered behind frames of 6-4 and 6-3 to overtake the bracket's top seed for the 6-6A title.
"It was very exciting," Patton said. "We had a couple people doubting us because they were the No. 1 seed and had higher [Universal Tennis Ratings], so it was really exciting to prove how much better we've gotten over the season."
"Because I'm a senior, I've had four years competing in district and I've never gotten a district championship," Patel added. "To get one my senior year means a lot to me."
Plano East's Elsa Syed can relate. The Lady Panther senior improved on her district runner-up finish from last season by outlasting Lewisville's Amber Rhodes in a marathon final in girls singles. The two battled for more than three hours, with Syed toughing out the three-set win (6-4, 6-7, 6-2) for her first-ever district championship.
"I've played [Rhodes] several times ... and every single time it has been a long, draining match, so I knew today was going to be like that," Syed said. "... It's been my goal all year. Last year in the finals, it wasn't as realistic to be champion as it was this year, and it was even more motivating because it was against Amber and it's someone that I've had so many close matches with in the past. I really, really wanted it and I'm glad I got it."
On the other end of the spectrum, Flower Mound's Meera Sengottiyan and Sara Crawford secured the day's fastest championship finish after posting scores of 6-0 and 6-2 to win the girls doubles bracket.
Both the district champion and bracket runner-up qualify for the Region I-6A tournament, scheduled for April 12-13 at the Arlington Tennis Center.
In total, six different programs from 6-6A will have representation at regionals. Rhodes will make her first-ever trip to the event following her silver medal in girls singles, as will the Lady Panthers' girls doubles team of Alexia Tran and Jordan Edwards.
Reddy and Koduri also punched their tickets to regionals in boys doubles, while Aguirre and the team of Goubin and Shannon had to secure their qualifications by winning a playback -- the outcome when the loser of the championship match and the winner of the third-place match hadn't previously played in the tournament.
Aguirre rebounded from his setback against Xie and overcame a slow start against Flower Mound's Madhav Badithela to win his playback in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 6-0), while Shannon and Goubin got the better of teammates Omkar Vasa and Emma Thoms (6-1, 6-1) to keep their seasons intact.
Also on hand Thursday were Hebron and Marcus, both of whom placed athletes in the top four. The Hawks were paced by a third-place finish in boys doubles from Sam Snyder and Lance Luong, while Marcus' Zeb Collins and the team of Ella Loxley and Edward Heckman took fourth in boys singles and mixed doubles, respectively.
